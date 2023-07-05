Home / World News / Joe Biden's son Hunter doesn't live in the White House because…

ByMallika Soni
Jul 05, 2023 01:02 PM IST

Hunter Biden has been a frequent target of Republican scrutiny.

US president Joe Biden's son Hunter joined his family at Camp David over the July 4 weekend. Hunter Biden is often seen at the White House although NBC News reported that the president had made it clear to his political aides that he would not listen to advice on limiting public appearances with his son.

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, arrives at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
Hunter Biden has been a frequent target of Republican scrutiny. Last month, he reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses. His regular appearances with the president before and after the agreement led some to believe that he lives at the White House.

But it is not clear whether Hunter Biden officially resides at the White House. In an op-ed for The New York Post in April, journalist Miranda Devine claimed that Hunter Biden was living at the White House with his wife and their 3-year-old son as he was avoiding being served with legal papers from an Arkansas mother of a child he fathered in 2018. None of the claims have been proven so far but the child support case was resolved last week, Associated Press reported.

Hunter Biden, who was determined to be the child's father in 2020 following a DNA test, sought to reduce his monthly child support. Last week, Fox reported that Hunter Biden's visits or extended stays at the White House were not being marked on visitor logs.

