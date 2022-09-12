'I'm forever grateful’: Prince Harry releases first statement after Queen’s death
"She was globally admired and respected," Harry, who stepped down from royal duties with his wife Meghan in 2020, said in an official statement.
In a first official statement since the queen’s death, her grandson Prince Harry has hailed her as a “guiding compass” and praised her “unwavering grace and dignity.
"She was globally admired and respected," Harry, who stepped down from royal duties with his wife Meghan in 2020, said.
The personal statement, posted Monday on Harry and his wife Meghan’s Archwell website, said he cherished their times together “from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great grandchildren.”
Harry quit as a senior royal and moved to the U.S. two years ago. On Saturday, he and Meghan joined his brother Prince William and his wife Catherine in meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle.
"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over."
After he and Meghan left their official royal roles, they became alienated from the family, including his father, now King Charles, and delivered withering criticism of Buckingham Palace and how they had been treated.
"As it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III," he said.
‘To the Lord Mayor of Sydney…’: A secret letter by Queen Elizabeth II to open…
A secret letter written by Queen Elizabeth II is locked inside a vault in Sydney, and the interesting this is, that it cannot be opened for 63 years! According to 7NEWS Australia, the letter is inside a vault in a historic building in Sydney and was written by her in November 1986 and is addressed to the people of Sydney. One thing is sure, though: it can't be opened until 2085.
Ukraine says recaptured over 20 settlements in past 24 hours
Ukrainian armed forces said on Monday they had recaptured more than 20 settlements in the past 24 hours amid a large counter-offensive. "In their retreat, Russian troops are hastily abandoning their positions and fleeing," the army statement added. Throughout the weekend, Ukraine claimed sweeping successes against Russia in the south and the east, including the cities of Izyum, Kupiansk and Balakliya. Power was quickly restored in most places.
On Kennedy's moonshot speech anniversary, Biden to push fight against cancer
President Joe Biden also planned other announcements meant to better the lives of those suffering from cancer. The issue is personal to Biden, who lost his adult son Beau in 2015 to brain cancer. Despite Biden's attempts to hark back to John F. Kennedy and his space program, the current initiative lacks that same level of budgetary support. Biden's “moonshot” effort is far more modest and reliant on private sector investment.
Japan to waive visa requirements among other steps in bid to promote tourism
Japan's government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday. Also Read Japan-India 22 meeting: Kishida calls for open Indo-Pacific Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week on the easing, which would also allow individual travellers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings, FNN reported.
King Charles III to fly to Edinburgh today | 10 updates on Queen's final rites
Britain's King Charles III will fly to Edinburgh on Monday to join his siblings when the coffin of his mother - Queen Elizabeth II - is taken from one of her Scottish palaces to the city's historic St. Giles cathedral. Here's how the funeral will proceed: 1. READ King Charles III's 'not-so-inspiring' gesture at aides to clear desk is viral 4. On Tuesday, the coffin will be flown to London.
