Home / World News / Imran Khan's alleged shooter: 'Wanted to kill only former Pak PM, acted on my own'

Imran Khan's alleged shooter: 'Wanted to kill only former Pak PM, acted on my own'

world news
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 08:11 PM IST

Imran Khan was shot in his leg and rushed to hospital, and is now in stable condition.

Man who allegedly shot at and injured Imran Khan.(@iihtishamm)
Man who allegedly shot at and injured Imran Khan.(@iihtishamm)
ByShubhangi Gupta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

The man who allegedly shot at and injured Imran Khan Thursday evening has claimed he wanted to kill the ex Pakistan prime minister because he is misleading people. In a video statement circulated online - which Hindustan Times has not been able to independently verify - the alleged shooter also said he wanted to kill only Khan and had acted on his own.

"Sirf Imran Khan ko maarna tha (I came only to kill Imran Khan)... I did this because he is misleading people. I couldn't accept it..." the (as yet unidentified) man said, adding that he had driven up the site of the rally on a motorcycle that he left at a family member's home.

It is unclear who recorded the video and who released it online.

Also read | Assassination bid, says Pakistan’s PTI on firing that wounded ex-PM Imran Khan

The former cricketer kicked off a protest march from Lahore to Islamabad last week to demand prime minister Shehbaz Sharif call snap polls. Khan was ousted as PM in April after losing a no-confidence vote that (he claims) was engineered by Sharif and the United States.

Both the PM and the United States have denied the claims.

Imran Khan was shot in his leg and rushed to hospital, and is now in stable condition.

"There was a guy who was in front of the container who had this automatic pistol. He fired a burst. Everyone who was standing in the very front row got hit," ex minister Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, told news agency AFP.

Chaudhry was standing behing Khan at the time. Some reports suggest there were two shooters; the other had an automatic rifle and is believed to have been shot dead.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shubhangi Gupta

    A journalist with 4+ years with digital media, Shubhangi Gupta covers political, world, and business news for Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
imran khan pakistan
imran khan pakistan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out