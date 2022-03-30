Imran Khan's life in danger, plot to 'assassinate' him: PTI leader

A senior leader of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) has alleged that the Pakistan prime minister's life is in danger and a plot has been hatched to assassinate him. PTI leader Faisal Vawda in an interview to Pakistan TV channel ARY News said," PM Imran Khan has been advised to use a bulletproof shield while addressing the public gatherings but the PM said he will leave this world at the time fixed by Almighty Allah."



“PM Imran Khan has a clear stance on the foreign policy of the country and now Pakistan will not become part of anyone’s war. The airbases of the country will not be given to anyone to attack our neighbouring countries,” the PTI leader told the Pakistani news channel.



The PTI leader's allegations come hours after the Pakistan prime minister shared some details of what he claimed a ‘letter proof’ to substantiate his allegation of a foreign hand trying to topple his government with senior journalists of the country, news agency PTI reported.



Before sharing the purported letter with the journalists, Khan had chaired a cabinet meeting where the ministers were briefed about it. The prime minister also deferred his address to the nation. Hindustan Times had learnt that the Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the director general of spy agency ISI Lt General Nadeem Anjum advised Khan against addressing the nation as such a move could vitiate the atmosphere in the country and create law and order problems.



Imran Khan's government is in minority ahead of the no-confidence vote after ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement with five members joined hands with the opposition. With this, the opposition's strength goes up to 177 in the 342-member assembly, way more than the majority figure of 172.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON