Imran Khan's life in danger, plot to 'assassinate' him: PTI leader
A senior leader of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) has alleged that the Pakistan prime minister's life is in danger and a plot has been hatched to assassinate him. PTI leader Faisal Vawda in an interview to Pakistan TV channel ARY News said," PM Imran Khan has been advised to use a bulletproof shield while addressing the public gatherings but the PM said he will leave this world at the time fixed by Almighty Allah."
“PM Imran Khan has a clear stance on the foreign policy of the country and now Pakistan will not become part of anyone’s war. The airbases of the country will not be given to anyone to attack our neighbouring countries,” the PTI leader told the Pakistani news channel.
The PTI leader's allegations come hours after the Pakistan prime minister shared some details of what he claimed a ‘letter proof’ to substantiate his allegation of a foreign hand trying to topple his government with senior journalists of the country, news agency PTI reported.
Before sharing the purported letter with the journalists, Khan had chaired a cabinet meeting where the ministers were briefed about it. The prime minister also deferred his address to the nation. Hindustan Times had learnt that the Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the director general of spy agency ISI Lt General Nadeem Anjum advised Khan against addressing the nation as such a move could vitiate the atmosphere in the country and create law and order problems.
Imran Khan's government is in minority ahead of the no-confidence vote after ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement with five members joined hands with the opposition. With this, the opposition's strength goes up to 177 in the 342-member assembly, way more than the majority figure of 172.
'Nobody should be fooled': Pentagon on why Russia is moving its troops from Kyiv
Russia is moving its troops away from Ukraine's capital Kyiv as a strategic shift in its invasion into Ukraine and no one should be fooled to believe that it is withdrawing all its forces or suddenly reducing its attacks on Kyiv, the Pentagon said.
Russia to reduce ops in Kyiv; Putin-Zelenskyy meet 'possible' | Top updates
Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation told TASS news agency in an interview that Moscow aspires to “gradually reach a de-escalation of the conflict at least on these fronts (Kyiv and Chernihiv)”.
Putin and Zelenskyy meeting possible after peace talks in Turkey: Ukraine
Russia said today it had held 'meaningful' talks with Ukraine and has decided to 'radically' cut down military activity in capital Kyiv and Chernihiv - which is in northern Ukraine. Moscow's declaration is being seen as the first major breakthrough after multiple rounds of ceasefire and peace talks since Russia invaded Ukraine last month.
3 demands by Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ally as no-trust vote inches closer
Earlier, PTI in a bid to woo its ally MQM-P ahead of the no-trust motion decided to offer the Ministry of Ports and Shipping to the party. However, Waseem Akhtar confirmed that the government, during the negotiation, offered them the ministry of Ports and Shipping but the party did not give attention to the offer.
Ceasefire, security guarantees on the table as Russia, Ukraine hold peace talks
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged both the Russian and Ukrainian sides to 'put an end to this tragedy' as his country hosted the vital talks. "The two parties have legitimate concerns, it's possible to reach a solution acceptable to the international community," AFP reported Erdogan as saying.
