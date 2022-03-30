Pak PM Imran Khan faces no-confidence vote: Everything you need to know
Pakistani opposition parties on March 28 tabled a no-confidence motion in the parliament against prime minister Imran Khan, with a bid to oust the cricketer-turned politician over ‘economic mismanagement’. The Pakistani parliament will begin the debate on Khan's resignation on March 31.
After resignations from his two allies, Imran Khan is likely to address the nation on Wednesday evening, fuelling rumours of his resignation. However, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry asserted that there will be no resignation. “Imran Khan is a player who fights till the last ball. There will not be a resignation. There will be a match, both friends and foes will watch it,” he wrote on Twitter.
What is a no-confidence vote?
A no-confidence vote shows that a majority of the House does not support the policies of a leader or the governing body. Under Pak's constitution, a party, or a leader is elected by a majority of the lower house, or national assembly, including of 342 members. Out of this, 172 votes are needed as a majority to be elected. Similarly, 172 votes in a no-confidence vote can oust the prime minister and dissolve the cabinet.
The Pakistani opposition parties filed the no-confidence motion in early March. The motion was tabled before the national assembly on Monday. As per the constitution, the assembly has to carry out the vote within three to seven days maximum after the motion has been tabled.
If Khan gets 172 or more votes against him, he will lose his position as a prime minister. The Parliament will then hold a vote to elect a new prime minister until a general election is conducted.
With the no-confidence motion already tabled, Imran Khan cannot dissolve the assembly and call for fresh elections. If he loses the vote, the opposition will be given a chance to form the government.
What is Imran Khan's strategy?
Imran Khan has ordered all the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators to remain absent from the assembly on the day of no-confidence vote against him. this will lessen the chances of him getting more votes and to mitigate any chance of dissidents secretly supporting the motion to remove him.
Earlier, in ways to delay the vote, Khan has moved the Supreme Court for its opinion on the defection. He has also filed a petition in the court seeking lifetime electoral bans.
The PTI government was formed with 179 members in the 342-member Assembly. Currently, his government is left with 164 members. On the other hand, the opposition including PML-N, Pakistan People's Party, MQM, Balochistan Awami Party and smaller parties have a total of 177 members.
(With agency inputs)
