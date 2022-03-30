Imran Khan was advised by Pak Army not to address the nation
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan deferred his address to the nation amid the political turmoil in the country.
Although no reasons are being given behind the Pakistan prime minister's move to postpone his address to the nation today, it is understood that the decision to not go before the public was taken after Khan met Army chief General Qamar Bajwa and Director General ISI Lt General Naveed Anjum.
According to inputs received from diplomats in Islamabad, the Army chief general Bajwa with his ISI deputy advised PM Khan against addressing the nation as it would vitiate the atmosphere in the country.
After Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) sent a letter in writing to the speaker of the national assembly that they are no longer with the PTI ruling alliance, PM Khan summoned army chief and DG ISI for a meeting. It was quite evident after the MQM-P walked out of the Imran government, the opposition numbers in the 342-strong assembly had gone up to 177 with the majority standing at 172.
While the powerful Pakistan army decided to stay away from the political machinations in Islamabad, the advice to the prime minister against the address to the nation was apparently given as PM Khan had already spoken his mind at length (two hour speech) at the March 27 rally in Islamabad.
Since the rally was only three days ago, nothing new could be achieved out of the address except for politically agitating the mass at large.
ALSO READ: Pak PM Imran Khan faces no-confidence vote: Everything you need to know
Earlier in the day, opposition leaders addressed a joint press conference where the MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced that his party has evolved a working relationship with joint opposition in the national interest.
PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif described the joint opposition representing national consensus. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted with MQM-P supporting opposition, Imran Khan had lost majority in the house and reiterated Shehbaz Sharif's demand for his resignation, demanding that the vote on no-confidence motion should be held tomorrow. Bilawal remarked that Shehbaz would soon be appointed as the PM.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman asserted that opposition had support of 175 MNAs and thus Khan has lost majority in the house and should resign.
-
'Nobody should be fooled': Pentagon on why Russia is moving its troops from Kyiv
Russia is moving its troops away from Ukraine's capital Kyiv as a strategic shift in its invasion into Ukraine and no one should be fooled to believe that it is withdrawing all its forces or suddenly reducing its attacks on Kyiv, the Pentagon said.
-
Russia to reduce ops in Kyiv; Putin-Zelenskyy meet 'possible' | Top updates
Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation told TASS news agency in an interview that Moscow aspires to “gradually reach a de-escalation of the conflict at least on these fronts (Kyiv and Chernihiv)”.
-
Putin and Zelenskyy meeting possible after peace talks in Turkey: Ukraine
Russia said today it had held 'meaningful' talks with Ukraine and has decided to 'radically' cut down military activity in capital Kyiv and Chernihiv - which is in northern Ukraine. Moscow's declaration is being seen as the first major breakthrough after multiple rounds of ceasefire and peace talks since Russia invaded Ukraine last month.
-
3 demands by Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ally as no-trust vote inches closer
Earlier, PTI in a bid to woo its ally MQM-P ahead of the no-trust motion decided to offer the Ministry of Ports and Shipping to the party. However, Waseem Akhtar confirmed that the government, during the negotiation, offered them the ministry of Ports and Shipping but the party did not give attention to the offer.
-
Ceasefire, security guarantees on the table as Russia, Ukraine hold peace talks
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged both the Russian and Ukrainian sides to 'put an end to this tragedy' as his country hosted the vital talks. "The two parties have legitimate concerns, it's possible to reach a solution acceptable to the international community," AFP reported Erdogan as saying.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics