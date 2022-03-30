Imran Khan was advised by Pak Army not to address the nation

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan deferred his address to the nation amid the political turmoil in the country.

Although no reasons are being given behind the Pakistan prime minister's move to postpone his address to the nation today, it is understood that the decision to not go before the public was taken after Khan met Army chief General Qamar Bajwa and Director General ISI Lt General Naveed Anjum.

According to inputs received from diplomats in Islamabad, the Army chief general Bajwa with his ISI deputy advised PM Khan against addressing the nation as it would vitiate the atmosphere in the country.

After Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) sent a letter in writing to the speaker of the national assembly that they are no longer with the PTI ruling alliance, PM Khan summoned army chief and DG ISI for a meeting. It was quite evident after the MQM-P walked out of the Imran government, the opposition numbers in the 342-strong assembly had gone up to 177 with the majority standing at 172.

While the powerful Pakistan army decided to stay away from the political machinations in Islamabad, the advice to the prime minister against the address to the nation was apparently given as PM Khan had already spoken his mind at length (two hour speech) at the March 27 rally in Islamabad.

Since the rally was only three days ago, nothing new could be achieved out of the address except for politically agitating the mass at large.



Earlier in the day, opposition leaders addressed a joint press conference where the MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced that his party has evolved a working relationship with joint opposition in the national interest.

PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif described the joint opposition representing national consensus. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted with MQM-P supporting opposition, Imran Khan had lost majority in the house and reiterated Shehbaz Sharif's demand for his resignation, demanding that the vote on no-confidence motion should be held tomorrow. Bilawal remarked that Shehbaz would soon be appointed as the PM.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman asserted that opposition had support of 175 MNAs and thus Khan has lost majority in the house and should resign.

