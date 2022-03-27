Imran Khan blames foreign hand for trying to topple his govt

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday ruled out resignation during his rally at the Parade Ground in Islamabad, claiming that foreign powers were behind the conspiracy to topple his three-year old government. This comes a day before the no-confidence motion that will be tabled in the Pakistan assembly at 4 pm.

"The letter I have is proof and I want to dare anyone who is doubting this letter. I will invite them off the record. We have to decide for how long we will have to live like this. We are getting threats. There are many things about foreign conspiracy which will be shared very soon," Dawn quoted the Pakistan prime minister.

“Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest,” the 69-year-old politician said during his two-hour long speech.

During his rally, Khan launched an all out attack on the opposition, terming it a war between the corrupt leaders and an honest government.

"In Pakistan, governments were changed with the help of locals. When Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto tried to maintain an independent foreign policy, the parties of Fazlur Rehman and absconder Nawaz Sharif ran a campaign against him and got the then prime minister executed," Khan said.

Khan took on the three opposition leaders- Fazlur Rehman, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, calling them three stooges.

"These 'three stooges' are looting the country for years and all this drama is being done to have Imran Khan surrender like Musharraf. They are trying to blackmail the government. General Musharraf tried to save his government and gave these thieves NRO and it resulted in the destruction of Pakistan," the former cricket captain said.

The rally at Islamabad was being termed historic and decisive by Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), especially after rumours floated in social media about a possible resignation by the prime minister. This after reports claimed that the youtube channel of the Pakistan prime minister was renamed. But the rally turned out to be a damp squib as Imran Khan used the dais to highlight his achievements and allege an international conspiracy to overthrow his regime.

The attack by Imran Khan comes at a time when two of his ministers have tendered resignations day before the no-confidence motion. Shahzain Bugti, the special assistant to prime minister on harmony and reconciliation in Balochistan and Dr Amir Liaqat have quit the government. At least 50 ministers are said to be missing.

While the opposition has decided to table the no confidence motion against Imran khan government, the former cricketer turned politician has asked his supporters to gherao the National Assembly and not allow members to go in.The Pakistan prime minister had already declared he would not resign and will play the last ball. The lawmakers loyal to him even urged Khan to call for early elections claiming that the massive crowds indicated how popular he was.

