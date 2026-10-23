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In 1933, a hurricane devastated Virginia’s Hog Island; 45 years later, conservationists found the sheep left there thriving and took them to safety

After a 1933 hurricane, people left Virginia’s Hog Island, but its sheep survived in the wild. In 1978, conservationists found them thriving and moved them.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026, 10:14:16 IST
By HT US Desk
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Have you ever had a plan fall apart and then watched things turn out better than expected? A flock of sheep on Virginia’s Hog Island lived something like that, and it surprised the people who found them. The story is told by the Livestock Conservancy, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting rare farm breeds, on its Hog Island sheep page. In 1933, a hurricane destroyed the island, and its inhabitants gradually left, but many sheep were left behind and survived in the wild. In 1978, conservationists discovered that the flock was thriving and animals were moved to safety.

An island flock with deep roots

After a 1933 hurricane, sheep left behind on Hog Island survived on their own for decades, and conservationists found them thriving in 1978. (Wikimedia Commons)
After a 1933 hurricane, sheep left behind on Hog Island survived on their own for decades, and conservationists found them thriving in 1978. (Wikimedia Commons)

Hog Island is a barrier island located off the coast of Virginia. For hundreds of years, small groups of people and livestock have lived there. The Livestock Conservancy says that in the 1700s a flock was formed from local sheep of British origin. Life on the island had made them hardy, good at finding food, and able to reproduce successfully. Some outside breeding was introduced over time, but isolation and natural selection still shaped the flock into a distinct breed. At their peak in the early 1900s, there were hundreds of sheep. They ranged at will, eating marsh grass and drinking fresh water from shallow pools dug in the sandy soil.

A hurricane devastated the island

All of Hog Island was flooded in a 1933 hurricane, according to the USGS report, Coasts in Crisis. It destroyed much of the town of Broadwater and killed the pine forest that shielded the island. Then, in the 1930s, a string of hurricanes and nor’easters discouraged people from staying. By 1945, all residents had relocated to Virginia’s Eastern Shore, taking most of their livestock with them. But many sheep were left behind. They continued to live as they had lived for centuries, eating marsh grass and finding fresh water for themselves. After the move, spring shearing and notching were usually the only time owners and sheep met.

Deep Dive

How did Hog Island sheep survive in the wild after the 1933 hurricane?

The sheep were hardy, self-sufficient foragers that ate marsh grass and found fresh water in shallow pools. Many remained on the island after residents left and continued living independently.

Why were the Hog Island sheep removed from the island in 1978?

After finding a thriving flock, Nature Conservancy agents moved the sheep into managed care, with the aim of returning them to full domestication. Ten rams and 20 ewes went to Virginia Tech for a study of parasite resistance.

Where do Hog Island sheep live today, and why are they still being conserved?

Today, Hog Island sheep live with private breeders and at living history museums in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The breed is critically endangered, so breeders and conservationists help support its future.
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Descended from British sheep of the colonial era, the Hog Island breed is now classified as critical by the Livestock Conservancy.

A surprise discovery in 1978

In a yearlong study, it turned out that it was not resistance that had kept the sheep almost parasite-free on the island, but isolation. After their stay at the university, the remnant flock moved to George Washington’s Birthplace National Monument. Today, some flocks are still in the hands of private breeders, and many Hog Island sheep live at living history museums in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, the Livestock Conservancy reports. That makes sense because the sheep resemble British sheep that lived in the New World during and after the colonial period. Most have white wool and about 20 percent are black. Adult weight ranges from about 90 pounds to 150 pounds.

Why the story continues to matter

Hog Island sheep show how animals can adjust to their environment. They are self-sufficient, good foragers that prefer browsing over grazing, according to the Livestock Conservancy. The breed's critical status means its future still depends on breeders and conservationists. Every museum flock and private breeder contributes to moving the breed forward. It began with a hurricane and a barrier island and continues today in living history museums and on breeders' farms.

 
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HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times US Desk brings you the latest news and developments from across the United States. The team covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports, business, entertainment and stories that are trending across the country. Our coverage includes the White House, Congress, US elections, immigration and visa updates, H-1B, green cards, Social Security, education, jobs, layoffs, the economy, technology and major policy changes. We also closely follow stories that matter to Indian and South Asian communities in the US. The desk covers major US sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, along with player news, injuries, schedules, results and major events. Entertainment coverage includes Hollywood, celebrities, television, streaming, music and pop culture. We also report on breaking developments, major incidents, weather, public safety, court cases and other stories making headlines across the country. When a major policy or news development affects people's everyday lives, the team works to explain what happened, what it means and what readers need to know. Alongside breaking news, the US Desk produces explainers and practical stories on topics such as immigration, Social Security, taxes, education, employment and government programmes. The team also works on science, tech, business and AI stories analyzing the impact they may have on people. The team follows developments throughout the day, keeping an eye on official announcements, public records, reliable news sources and what people are talking about across the US.

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