US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share a picture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. In 1st pic since capture, Maduro seen blindfolded in track suit aboard US warship

“Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima”, he wrote along with the picture.

The United States carried out strikes on Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro along with his wife, Cilia Flores. The two were subsequently flown out of the country.

Trump on Venezuelan strike

US President Donald Trump told Fox News on Saturday that the military operation had been planned four days earlier but was delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions.

“We were going to do it four days ago but the weather was not perfect. The weather has to be perfect... It was amazing. I'll tell you- it was highly guarded, like a fortress actually. We had nobody killed, we lost no aircraft,” Trump said in his first remarks after the US strikes that led to the capture of Maduro and Flores.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the operation was conducted in conjunction with US law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced on Saturday that the captured Venezuelan leader had been charged with narco-terrorism and would face prosecution in the United States.

“Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States. They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” Bondi said in a post on X.

“On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international Narco- traffickers,” she added.

The capture of Maduro comes amid escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela.