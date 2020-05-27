e-paper
Home / World News / In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets

In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets

The social media giant highlighted two of Trump’s tweets that falsely claimed mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud.

world Updated: May 27, 2020 06:00 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the White House.
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the White House. (Bloomberg)
         

For the first time, Twitter has flagged some of President Donald Trump’s tweets with a fact-check warning.

On Tuesday, Twitter added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and predicted that “mail boxes will be robbed,” among other things. 

Under the tweets, there is now a link reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” that guides users to a Twitter “moments” page with fact checks and news stories about Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.

The move comes after years in which Twitter has declined to apply its community guidelines and other rules of the road to the 45th US president. It’s too soon to tell whether this action represents a turning point for Twitter in its treatment of Trump. But the warning labels suggest that the president has finally crossed a line that the company was not willing to move for him.

India matches up to China’s military in standoff near Karakoram Pass
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Political tussle intensifies in worst-affected Maharashtra
Sharp drop in vegetable prices as buyers stay in
Migrant, family survive only on water for 3 days
In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets
President Kovind yet to approve labour law changes
‘145 trains for Maharashtra…’: Piyush Goyal slams Uddhav govt over Shramik trains
