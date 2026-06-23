In About-Face, Trump Administration Drops Opposition to Africa’s Antigay Laws

JOHANNESBURG—The Trump administration is quietly reversing U.S. policy toward antigay laws being passed across Africa. Ghana’s Parliament passed antigay legislation in May. When Uganda enacted one of the world’s strictest antigay laws in 2023, the Biden administration imposed visa restrictions on its top officials and moved to cut off the country’s goods from U.S. markets. The Trump administration, in contrast, was silent last month when Ghana’s Parliament passed sweeping antigay legislation. It is a marked turnaround in U.S. foreign-policy priorities, with the Trump administration pushing self-described America First foreign-assistance policies, which aim to tie aid more directly to U.S. diplomatic and security goals. The U.S. has sought to gain access to resources, such as critical minerals in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while striking deals to provide funding for diseases such as malaria, AIDS and tuberculosis. Ghana’s Parliament passed a law in May that punishes people who identify as LGBTQ with up to three years behind bars. The bill is now awaiting the signature of President John Mahama, who has signaled support for it. The government of Ghana didn’t respond to requests for comment. The law was one of a number of measures African countries have passed in recent months that have increased criminal penalties for gay people. In March, Senegal’s president signed a new law that doubled the maximum prison sentence for sexual acts by LGBTQ couples to 10 years, and criminalized the “promotion” of homosexuality. In June, Niger’s military junta instituted a new penal code that punishes gay acts with up to a decade in prison. Gay acts are illegal in more than half of the continent’s 54 nations.

People marched in Accra, Ghana, earlier in June.

The U.S. approach has swung sharply along partisan lines in recent years, with the Obama and Biden administrations publicly condemning antigay legislation and Trump administrations largely ignoring the issue. In response to the 2023 Uganda law, which included life sentences for same-sex intercourse and the death penalty for some gay acts, the Biden administration expelled the country from the African Growth and Opportunity Act, making Ugandan goods ineligible for preferential access to U.S. markets. Washington imposed visa restrictions on some Ugandan officials, cut back defense funding for the government in Kampala and redirected financing for HIV and AIDS relief to nongovernmental organizations. The World Bank, under U.S. pressure, suspended $5 billion in development funding for Uganda. The State Department declined to say whether it would eventually take a stance on the antigay legislation Ghana passed last month. “We refer you to the governments of Ghana and Uganda regarding legislation in their countries,” a State Department spokesperson said in response to questions from The Wall Street Journal. The Trump administration has “less appetite” for using financial pressure in the interests of human rights, and last year’s shutdown of the U.S. Agency for International Development means there is less money for the U.S. to leverage, according to Anne Frühauf, head of political-risk research on Africa at Teneo, a communications and advisory firm. “I think it’s very unlikely that Ghana’s legislation will trigger a similar response from Washington,” said Frühauf. “We’re in a different world now.” The Trump administration has taken stands against human-rights abuses and military aggression in some parts of the continent, sanctioning, for instance, commanders of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which have been fighting government forces in a brutal civil war for the past three years. The U.S. recently sanctioned Rwanda’s military and several senior officers for sponsoring a different insurgent group, called M23, that has seized large chunks of eastern Congo. But Trump has reversed previous U.S. positions on some culture-war issues, such as gay rights and workplace diversity, and some of his views resonate in predominantly Christian and socially conservative countries such as Uganda and Ghana. “Throughout history, nowhere does the Ghanaian culture subscribe to LGBTQI, which is a taboo, inhuman and alien to our society,” Ghana’s National House of Chiefs, which advises the government on traditional matters, said in a 2021 statement quoted in the memorandum attached to the text of the current bill. “The idea of man marrying man and woman marrying woman is an abomination to our tradition and culture as Ghanaians.”

A gay couple speaking about Ghana's antigay bill in Accra in March.