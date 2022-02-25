In consultations with India on Ukraine invasion, says US President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON: Even as he slammed Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine, announced “devastating” sanctions against Russia, and framed it as a battle between autocracy and democracy, United States President Joe Biden said that the US was in “consultations” with India on the issue of Ukraine and indicated that the differences haven’t been fully resolved between the two countries.

Responding to a question on whether India, a major US defence partner, was in sync with the US position on the issue at a Press conference, Biden said, “We are in consultations with India today. We haven’t resolved that completely.”

Separately, when asked if he was urging China to play a role in isolating Russia, Biden said he was not prepared to comment on that at the moment.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian president Vladimir Putin where, according to an official statement, he appealed for an “immediate cessation of violence and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue”.

India has, in its statements at the United Nations Security Council, emphasised the need for diplomacy and a peaceful resolution and refrained from criticising Russia.

While this has given rise to a perception of differences with the US, Washington has, so far, been measured in its comments on India’s position.

In recent weeks, US state department spokesperson Ned Price has said that the relationship with India stands on its own merits, while Donald Lu, US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, while acknowledging that the US and India have had an “open and honest” conversation on Ukraine, has said that it is a complex issue for both countries.

