Home / World News / In seconds, ocean swallows Canada homes amid hurricane. Watch terrifying footage

In seconds, ocean swallows Canada homes amid hurricane. Watch terrifying footage

world news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 11:43 AM IST

Hurricane Fiona: The storm packed intense winds of 80 miles per hour upon its arrival in Canada, resulting in torrential rain and waves of up to 40 feet.

Hurricane Fiona: Damage caused by Hurricane Fiona in Neils Harbour, Nova Scotia, Canada.(AFP)
Hurricane Fiona: Damage caused by Hurricane Fiona in Neils Harbour, Nova Scotia, Canada.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Parts of Canada suffered immense devastation on Sunday as powerful storm Fiona swept houses into the sea and caused major power outages in the country. Two people died as hurricane Fiona tore into into Nova Scotia and Newfoundland early Saturday in Canada.

The storm packed intense winds of 80 miles per hour upon its arrival in Canada, resulting in torrential rain and waves of up to 40 feet.

In a chilling video shared widely on social media, homes in Canada can be seen being washed up by the ocean as hurricane Fiona battered port Aux Basques.

See video here:

Storm surges swept at least 20 homes into the sea in the town of Channel-Port aux Basques, Reuters reported. Mayor Brian Button described "a total war zone" in the area as 200 residents were evacuated before the storm hit.

In Canada, over 300,000 people remained without electricity across five provinces after the storm hit.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that he had met with the Incident Response Group to ensure that "resources are available to help those affected by the storm."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
canada hurricane
canada hurricane

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out