‘India crucial for US to counter China' says US Navy chief
"The Indian Ocean battlespace is becoming increasingly more important for us. The fact that India and China currently have a bit of a skirmish along their border ... it's strategically important." said Admiral Gilday.
United States Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday has said that India will be a crucial partner for America in the future, playing a key role in countering China.
This remark comes as the idea that the border clashes between India and China in the Himalayas pose a two-front problem for Beijing has been gaining traction among US strategists, the Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asia reported.
Also Read| S Jaishankar on India-China border row: 'Problem has not been resolved'
‘New Delhi a strategic partner for US in future’
During an in-person seminar in Washington, America's highest-ranking Navy officer on Thursday said that he has spent more time on a trip to India than with any other country as he considers New Delhi to be a strategic partner for the US in the future.
Referring to his five-day visit to India last year, Admiral Gilday said, "The Indian Ocean battlespace is becoming increasingly more important for us. The fact that India and China currently have a bit of a skirmish along their border ... it's strategically important."
"They now force China to not only look east, toward the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, but they now have to be looking over their shoulder at India," Admiral Gilday said during the event hosted by the Heritage Foundation.
‘India should draw Chinese attention to Himalayan border’
Back in June, when the leaders of the Quad were meeting in Japan, former Pentagon official Elbridge Colby told Nikkei Asia that while India would not directly contribute in a local battle over Taiwan, it could draw China's attention to the Himalayan border.
"What the United States and Japan need India to do is to be as strong as possible in South Asia and effectively draw Chinese attention so that they have a major second-front problem," said Colby, the principal author of the 2018 National Defence Strategy under former President Donald Trump.
India, in the meantime, draws the same benefit from China's difficulties in facing a strong US-Japan alliance around Taiwan, he said.
Indo-US exercise near LAC
Against this backdrop, a planned joint mountaintop exercise between the US and India in October is seen as underscoring the potential second front for China, according to Nikkei Asia. The annual joint exercise Yudh Abhyas, which translates to "War Practice," will be held in the Indian state of Uttarakhand from October 18 to 31.
Also Read| China lashes out at Indo-US military drill in Oct, says it violates bilateral agreements
While India has hosted the Yudh Abhyas exercise in Uttarakhand before, including in 2014, 2016 and 2018, those drills were all held in the foothills, over 300 km from the China boundary.
This year's drills would take place at an altitude of over 3,000 meters in Uttarakhand's Auli region, less than 100 km from the Line of Actual Control -- the de facto border between India and China, reported Nikkei Asia.
Earlier this year, columnist Brahma Chellaney wrote in Nikkei Asia that Indian activities in the Himalayas could help Taiwan's defence.
It would be "tying down a complete Chinese theatre force, which could otherwise be employed against the island," Chellaney argued while adding that such a two-front strategy must be coordinated with the US.
-
IMF revives Pakistan's loan programme, approves USD 1.17bn bailout fund
The IMF's executive board on Monday approved the revival of Pakistan's Extended Fund Facility programme after which the cash-strapped country will receive the 7th and 8th tranche of USD 1.17 billion. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the International Monetary Fund's Board has approved the revival of Pakistan's EFF program. The IMF board's clearance is expected to reverse continuously depleting foreign exchange reserves, strengthen the Pakistani rupee and support the balance of payments.
-
Clashes erupt after Iraqi Shiite cleric resigns, 3 dead
An influential Shiite cleric announced on Monday Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr would resign from Iraqi politics, prompting hundreds of his angry followers to storm the government palace and sparking violent clashes with security forces in which at least three protesters were killed. Iraq's military announced a nation-wide curfew and the caretaker premier suspended Cabinet sessions in response to the violence.
-
Can consider importing vegetables, edibles from India, says Pak FM Miftah Ismail
Amid food security concerns due to catastrophic floods, Pakistan on Monday said that it can consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India, according to a media report. In June, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari emphasized the country's interest in trade and engagement with India saying that Pakistan was isolated on the world stage due to past policies. The rescue, relief, and rehabilitation in the country continue. While 719,558 livestock has also been killed.
-
How Pakistan grapples with floods amid economic crisis, Taliban insurgency
The unprecedented deluge that has hit parts of Pakistan, affecting more than 30 million people, could not have come at a worse time for a country already coping with a debilitating economic crisis and a resurgent Taliban insurgency. According to official figures, at least 1,000 people have died and at least 1,500 have been injured. Both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa toured flood-hit areas on Sunday.
-
Pakistan flood: Third of country 'under water'; over 1,000 dead | Top 10 updates
As tens of millions of people across swathes of Pakistan are battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade, killing hundreds so far, climate change minister Sherry Rehman on Monday said a third of the country was under water as a result of flooding caused by record monsoon rains. Local residents said food and medicine was running out and they had little access to power. Here are top 10 updates on Pakistan floods: 1.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics