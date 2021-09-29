Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Indian consulate in Toronto evacuated as suspicious package found nearby
world news

Indian consulate in Toronto evacuated as suspicious package found nearby

The package was found near the Indian consulate building. The Toronto police tweeted that its emergency disposal unit later safely detonated the package
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Amit Chanda
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 11:01 AM IST
In this file photo, commuters cross a street in downtown Toronto, Ontario province. Police in Toronto, Canada detonated a suspicious package found close to the building housing the Indian consulate. (AFP)

Police in Toronto detonated a suspicious package found close to the building housing the Indian consulate.

The package was found near the building on Bloor Street, close to Sherbourne Street, at approximately 3pm local time on Tuesday.

The entire building including officials and staff at the Indian consulate were subsequently evacuated. Police were investigating reports of an alleged bomb threat though no specifics have been disclosed. Toronto Police tweeted that “a man has been arrested in relation to the investigation”.

No further details were provided.

A senior Indian official told the Hindustan Times they have sought “enhanced security” following this incident.

In the evening, Toronto Police Operations tweeted that its “Emergency Disposal Unit has safely detonated a package out of an abundance of caution, you may have heard a loud bang in the area”.

A robot was used to detonate the package which is believed to have been a suitcase.

The outlet Global News reported that a spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said there were “reports of a couple of suspicious packages located” and these were being examined by its Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Team.

RELATED STORIES

Police continue to investigate. The area was cordoned off as police arrived there on Tuesday afternoon and traffic was re-routed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jeans could get costly after cotton prices reach a decade high

US bars flight from landing with Americans from Kabul: Report

Taliban ask US not to operate drones over Afghan airspace: Report

Japan's ruling party to pick new leader who is set to become next prime minister
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP