WHO said a variant of Covid-19 behind the acceleration of India's explosive outbreak has been found in dozens of countries all over the world.(Reuters)
world news

Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO

  • The UN health agency said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19, first found in India in October, had been detected in sequences uploaded to the GISAID open-access database "from 44 countries in all six WHO regions.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 05:29 AM IST

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that a variant of Covid-19 behind the acceleration of India's explosive outbreak has been found in dozens of countries all over the world.

The UN health agency said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19, first found in India in October, had been detected in sequences uploaded to the GISAID open-access database "from 44 countries in all six WHO regions," adding it had received "reports of detections from five additional countries".

covid-19 in india covid-19 vaccine covid-19 coronavirus coronavirus in india coronavirus crisis + 4 more
