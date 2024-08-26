Colombo, The Indian Naval Ship 'Mumbai' docked at the port of Colombo on Monday on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka during which it will also engage in a Passage Exercise with a Sri Lanka Navy vessel. Indian Navy's frontline warship 'Mumbai' makes first visit to Sri Lanka

The Indian Navy’s frontline warship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions, the island nation's navy said in a press release.

INS Mumbai, a 163-metre-long Destroyer, is manned by a crew of 410 members. This is the ship's first visit to any port in Sri Lanka and will be the eighth port call by Indian ships this year, the Indian High Commission said in a press release on Sunday.

Its commander Captain Sandeep Kumar called on the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe at the Western Naval Command Headquarters upon the ship's arrival.

During the ship’s stay in Colombo, its crew members will visit some of the tourist attractions of the country, the press release by the Sri Lankan Navy said.

"A briefing on the operational functions of the ship will be conducted aboard INS Mumbai for Sri Lanka Navy personnel," it added.

INS Mumbai the third of the Delhi class destroyers will bring essential spares for the Sri Lanka Airforce -operated Dornier maritime patrol aircraft the pilots and flight navigators of which are being trained by the Indian Navy. Apart from this, the Indian Navy also supports the aircraft's maintenance with a technical team and spares, according to the High Commission.

The ship will also undertake joint activities with the Sri Lanka Navy, such as sports fixtures, Yoga and beach cleaning, it said.

INS Mumbai will engage in a Passage Exercise with a Sri Lanka Navy ship off the coast of Colombo upon its departure on August 29.

The indigenously built INS Mumbai was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 22, 2001.

