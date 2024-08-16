Indian suspect in Nijjar killing allegedly assaulted in detention

Toronto: One of the Indian nationals accused in the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar may have been assaulted in a holding facility, according to a local media report. Suspects arrested by Canadian police for the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. (REUTERS)

The Indo-Canadian Voice reported that, based on information from unnamed sources, it had learnt that one of the three was “attacked at the Surrey Pretrial Centre” and that incident may have occurred in the gym.

Three of the four arrested in connection with Nijjar’s murder on June 18 last year in Surrey, British Columbia, are in custody as the cases against them proceed through the courts. The Hindustan Times also received a tip on Wednesday about the alleged assault but was unable to confirm the incident.

The Voice also said BC’s Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General did not confirm (or deny) whether the incident occurred and shared no further information citing “privacy laws and security considerations.”

Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28, were arrested from Edmonton in Alberta on May 3.

There were no details on which of the three may have been attacked.

The fourth accused, 22-year-old Amandeep Singh, was charged in relation to Nijjar’s killing on May 11 while he was already in custody after having been arrested by Peel Regional Police in November 2023 on unrelated drugs and weapons charges.

All four appeared virtually before a judge at the BC provincial court in Surrey on August 7 but their trial was adjourned till October 1.

Amandeep Singh made his first court appearance on May 15, while the other three appeared before a judge on May 7. May 21 was the first time all four appeared together in a court. All four are facing charges related to first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Canadian investigators are yet to announce any link to the Indian Government in relation to the murder. However, on May 3, Assistant Commissioner David Teboul, Commander of the Federal Policing Program in the Pacific Region, said there were “separate and distinct investigations ongoing” including “investigating connections to the Government of India.” The case is being probed by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team or IHIT.

Nijjar’s murder caused India-Canada relations to crater after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement in the House of Commons three months later that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder. India reacted by saying those charges were “absurd” and “motivated.”