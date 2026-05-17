Indian worker among 4 killed as Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Russia

"One Indian worker has lost his life and three others have been injured in a drone attack in Moscow region earlier today. Embassy officials have visited the location and met the injured workers in the hospital," the Indian Embassy said on social media.

While one Indian worker was killed in the drone attack, three others sustained injuries in the attack on Moscow. The identity of the deceased or those injured in the overnight drone attack is not yet known.

One Indian worker was among four killed as Ukraine launched one of its largest drone strikes on Russia on Sunday, the Indian Embassy said.

"The Embassy condoles the loss of life and is working with the company management and local authorities to provide necessary assistance to the workers," the post read.

The Ukraine strike killed at least four people and wounded a dozen others, according to local authorities. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the drone strikes, saying that they were “entirely justified.”

One of the largest attacks The latest attack on several locations, including one where the debris fell near Russia's largest airport, comes after similar attacks launched by Russia on Ukraine's capital and other cities during the war.

While three people were killed in Moscow, a fourth person was killed in the Belgorod region bordering northeastern Ukraine, Reuters reported.

In the latest strikes on Russia, a woman was killed after a drone hit her home in Khimki, in the northwest of Moscow, and two men died in the village of Pogorelki, around 10 kilometers north of the capital, Associated Press cited local Governor Andrei Vorobyev as saying.

The drones also damaged unspecified “infrastructure” and several high-rise buildings in the area.

Zelensky said that the drones flew from more than 500 kilometers from Ukrainian territory and that Ukraine was “overcoming” Russian air defense systems concentrated in and around Moscow.

“Our responses to Russia’s prolongation of the war and attacks on our cities and communities are entirely justified. This time, Ukrainian long-distance sanctions have reached the Moscow region, and we are clearly telling the Russians: their state must end its war,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on targets deep inside Russia in recent weeks even as it seeks a resolution to end the war.