Indian-origin Aftab Pureval defeats JD Vance’s half-brother to retain Cincinnati mayor post

Indian-origin Cincinnati mayor wins second term, defeats VP JD Vance’s half-brother
Indian-origin politician Aftab Pureval has been re-elected as the mayor of Cincinnati. He won a decisive victory against Republican challenger Cory Bowman, who is also the half-brother of US Vice President JD Vance.
With Pureval’s victory, Democrats have also cemented the control of Cincinnati’s local government and added to Pureval’s growing profile in Ohio politics, Fox News reported.
Pureval defeated Bowman during the May open primary, winning over 80 per cent of the vote. As both men were the top two vote-getters in the primary, they proceeded to compete in the November general election, according to The Hill.
Bowman had never held public office, but he was inspired to run after his half-brother, JD Vance, took office, according to Fox News.
Vance had voiced his support for his half-brother on social media, calling him "a good guy with a heart for serving his community," and urged followers to “get out there and vote for him”.
Who is Aftab Pureval?
- Pureval is a former special assistant US attorney. The 43-year-old first claimed the mayor’s office in 2021 after winning nearly 66% of the vote.
- Pureval’s Tibetan mother had fled Communist Chinese occupation as a child. He grew up in a refugee camp in southern Indian. His father is an Indian-origin Punjabi. The family moved to Ohio in 1986.
- Pureval studied political science at The Ohio State University before earning a law degree from the University of Cincinnati.
- Pureval began his political career in 2015 while running for Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.
- Aftab Pureval is married to Whitney Whitis, an internal medicine doctor at Bethesda North Hospital. The couple has two sons, Bodhi and Rami.