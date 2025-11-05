Indian-origin Aftab Pureval defeats JD Vance’s half-brother to retain Cincinnati mayor post

Indian-origin politician Aftab Pureval has been re-elected as the mayor of Cincinnati. He won a decisive victory against Republican challenger Cory Bowman, who is also the half-brother of US Vice President JD Vance. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval speaks during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago.(AP)

With Pureval’s victory, Democrats have also cemented the control of Cincinnati’s local government and added to Pureval’s growing profile in Ohio politics, Fox News reported.

Pureval defeated Bowman during the May open primary, winning over 80 per cent of the vote. As both men were the top two vote-getters in the primary, they proceeded to compete in the November general election, according to The Hill.

Bowman had never held public office, but he was inspired to run after his half-brother, JD Vance, took office, according to Fox News.

Vance had voiced his support for his half-brother on social media, calling him "a good guy with a heart for serving his community," and urged followers to “get out there and vote for him”.

Who is Aftab Pureval?

