Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin mayor wins re-election in Cincinnati

Indian-origin politician Aftab Karma Singh Pureval has been re-elected as the mayor of Cincinnati, securing a decisive victory against Republican challenger Cory Bowman, who is the half-brother of US Vice President JD Vance. Aftab Pureval has been re-elected as the mayor of Cincinnati.(AP)

According to the Associated Press, Pureval garnered nearly 80% of the vote in both the May primary and the November general election, signalling strong public approval of his leadership. Although the Cincinnati mayoral race is officially nonpartisan, Pureval is known to be aligned with the Democratic Party.

Who is Aftab Pureval?

Born on September 9, 1982, in Ohio, Pureval is the son of immigrant parents - his father, Devinder Singh Pureval, is Punjabi, and his mother, Drenko, is Tibetan. When he was four, the family moved to Beavercreek, Ohio.

According to the official site, Pureval’s parents chose his name with great significance. “Aftab” is derived from an old Persian word meaning “sunshine,” symbolising hope in their new American life.

Aftab Pureval’s education and political career

Pureval studied political science at The Ohio State University before earning a law degree from the University of Cincinnati. During law school, he worked with the UC Domestic Violence Clinic, providing legal representation to survivors of abuse who could not afford an attorney in the Warren County Domestic Relations Court.

In 2012, Pureval served as a special assistant US attorney with the Department of Justice. His political journey began in 2015 when he ran for the position of Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, marking his entry into public office.

“Aftab not only led the Clerk of Courts into the 21st century, he reformed the office to make hardworking public service a life with dignity. Aftab guaranteed his employees a livable wage, raising the minimum annual salary of his office by $9,000. He became the first countywide executive to offer paid family leave - not maternity, not paternity, but holistic time off, including sick leave to care for elderly family. And, he supported his employees’ fight to unionize, securing their protections against any future attack,” the official site reads.

Aftab Pureval is married to Whitney Whitis, an internal medicine doctor at Bethesda North Hospital. The couple has two sons, Bodhi and Rami.

With his re-election, Pureval continues to make history as one of the most prominent Indian-origin leaders in American local government.