Vivek Ramaswamy shares two key lessons for Republicans after Zohran Mamdani's NYC mayoral win

As Democrats registered major victories across three key races on Tuesday, including the win of Zohran Mamdani in New York City’s Mayoral polls, Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy delivered a blunt message to his party. In a video posted on X, Ramaswamy admitted defeat candidly, saying Republicans had their “a**es handed to them” and must learn from the results. Vivek Ramaswamy reacted after Democrats swept NYC, New Jersey, and Virginia elections.(AFP)

“We got our a**es handed to us. In New Jersey, Virginia and New York City. Democrats swept all three. There are two key lessons for Republicans. Listen carefully. No.1 - our side needs to focus on affordability. Make the American dream affordable. Bring down electric costs, grocery costs, healthcare costs and housing costs. And lay out how we are going to do it,” Ramaswamy said in the video.

He further stated that identity-based politics has no place in the Republican strategy. “And No.2: cut out the identity politics. It does not suit Republicans. It’s not for us. That’s the woke Left’s game, not ours. We don’t care about the colour of your skin or religion. We care about the content of your character. That’s who we are,” he added.

Ramaswamy shared the video with the caption, “Lessons from tonight, no sugar coating.”

Notably, Ramaswamy’s remarks came hours after Democrats pulled off a string of victories in the first major elections in the US since Donald Trump regained the presidency. The wins came from different corners of the country: Zohran Mamdani triumphed in New York City, Mikie Sherrill secured her seat in New Jersey, and Abigail Spanberger prevailed in Virginia.

Social media reactions

Ramaswamy’s comments have sparked discussions online, with many agreeing with his assessment.

One user commented, “The Republican Party must launch a deliberate and inclusive outreach campaign to expand its voting base. It is time to intensify efforts and intentionally welcome large numbers of Black Americans, African Americans, Muslims, atheists, Asians, and every other minority group who share conservative values.”

Another wrote, “I’ve always leaned Republican, but I’m troubled by how the party now seems focused more on religion and colour than its core principles. The loudness around these issues is spreading hate and venom. I can’t stand the Democrats, but the current state of the GOP is concerning.”

“This is exactly it. Republicans aren’t inspiring anybody with the 24/7 Trump glaze session and identity politics. People can’t afford to have backyard BBQ’s, people aren’t taking their kids to Disneyland… some people aren’t even having kids because life is unaffordable,” said a third user.