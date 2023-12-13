India's envoy to US praises launch of first made-in-India bicycle in Walmart

India's ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has praised and expressed pleasure over the launch of made-in-India bicycles at Walmart in the US. Indian ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu posing with India made cycle in US.(X/ @SandhuTaranjitS)

While sharing a photo of a blue-coloured bicycle on X (formerly Twitter), Sandhu said, “Make in India, Make for the World! Delighted to witness the launch of Walmart 🇺🇸 first made in 🇮🇳 bicycles, manufactured by #HeroCycles #Ludhiana.”

Walmart on Tuesday announced that the first made-in-India bicycles would hit selected stores in the US market just in time for the Christmas holidays. The initiative is part of Walmart's commitment to triple exports to $10 billion annually by 2027.

Hero Ecotech, one of India's bicycle manufacturers has designed a “cruiser-style” bicylce for Walmart carrying the Concord brand available in both adult-sized men’s and women’s versions adding to the company’s growing bicycle offerings.

The cruisers sold in Walmart US stores are built with more than 90% of raw materials sourced from India.

Andrea Albright, Executive Vice President, Sourcing, Walmart said, "India is well-positioned to support increased demand for products by Walmart customers, and we are excited about our partnership with Hero Ecotech. This collaboration furthers our work to strengthen resiliency in our global supply while contributing to economic growth worldwide.”

Walmart launched the Walmart Vriddhi initiative in 2019, which aimed to contribute to the Make in India initiative by empowering around 50,000 MSMEs by helping them modernise, scale and achieve their domestic and international ambitions, the US retail giant said in the statement.

(With inputs from agencies)