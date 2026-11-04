* President's newly appointed chief of staff among suspects

Indonesia arrests chief of staff, top policemen for alleged wiretapping of president

* Government has found no evidence or motive so far, minister says

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* Police say suspects tried to delete wiretap records last month

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* Prabowo facing approval ratings slide, markets and currency turmoil

By Ananda Teresia

JAKARTA, - Three top Indonesian policemen including President Prabowo Subianto's chief of staff have been arrested on suspicion of wiretapping the president, ministers and others, authorities said, in a new setback for a leader facing challenges on multiple fronts.

Police did not name the suspects and disclosed only their initials, but Reuters has confirmed with the government that the president's recently appointed chief of staff, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who remains in the police force, was among those detained.

The three are accused of illegally tapping phones of the president, journalists, politicians, business people and more from 2025 to this year.

Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who is not related to the president, was national police chief until becoming the president's chief of staff last month and is among those accused of involvement in widespread illegal wiretapping.

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{{^usCountry}} "They allegedly conducted non-procedural or illegal wiretapping of the phone number of the Indonesian president, state officials, political figures, mass organisation leaders, media, non-governmental organisations and business people," Asep Safrudin, head of the national police crimes unit, told a press conference late on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They allegedly conducted non-procedural or illegal wiretapping of the phone number of the Indonesian president, state officials, political figures, mass organisation leaders, media, non-governmental organisations and business people," Asep Safrudin, head of the national police crimes unit, told a press conference late on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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The probe is a fresh blow to Prabowo as he faces a slumping approval rating amid discontent over his policies, while battling to restore investor confidence amid record stock market selloffs, a declining currency and warnings of an equities market downgrade by index provider MSCI.

GOVERNMENT SAYS NO EVIDENCE OF TREASON SO FAR

The president has been informed of the alleged wiretapping and the government has yet to determine a motive or find evidence linking the suspects to treason, senior legal affairs minister, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, told a separate press briefing.

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"It remains at the early stage of investigation," he added.

The president's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Police identified the suspects as LSP, AHN, and EH and said all were senior police officers. Police have questioned 13 people and are investigating whether others were involved.

Local media identified the other two suspects as Ahrie Sonta Nasution, head of national police legal division, and Eko Hadi Santoso, a senior officer at the national police educational institution.

Reuters could not immediately contact the suspects or their lawyers.

They allegedly violated Indonesian laws on illegal interception, unauthorised access to electronic systems, and deleting electronic data, which carry maximum prison terms up to 10, six, and eight years respectively, Asep said.

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They ordered the wiretapping without a formal request from investigators or any police reports and this activity was not related to any law enforcement process, Asep added.

Several phone numbers were entered into the Lawful Interception Management System, he said, adding the suspects had last month ordered deletion of wiretapping records in an attempt to leave no trace.

The interception of calls started in 2025, about two months after Prabowo took office, and continued until this year, minister Yusril said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.