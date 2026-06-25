17 injured as car rams through crowd celebrating World Cup win in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico | Video

A vehicle struck multiple people at a gathering in Mexico’s popular tourist resort of Cabo San Lucas following the country's victory in its final FIFA World Cup group stage match against the Czech Republic on Wednesday night, injuring at least 17 people. An unverified video has circulated on social media showing a car ramming a crowd. (X video grab)

Los Cabos' city hall said in a statement that the reason for the vehicle ramming into the crowd is yet to be ascertained.

"According to preliminary information, the vehicle was surrounded by a group of people and, for reasons to be determined by the competent authority, drove through the crowd, injuring several people," the city hall statement said.

The Municipal Directorate of Civil Protection said 17 people, including the driver, were injured and being treated in local hospitals.

An unverified video has circulated on social media showing a car ramming a crowd. Hindustan Times has not independently verified its authenticity.

What the visuals show Stills and footage of the incident in Mexican local media and shared on social media appear to show a black car accelerating forward into a crowd.

It then shows the car crashing into what appears to be a barrier, and part of the crowd rushing over to the vehicle.

Based on the video circulating on X, people in the crowd appear to surround the car moments before it accelerates, and some even hit their hands against its bonnet.

It also looks like some threw drinks at the vehicle. As the car tried to push through the crowd, many could be seen scrambling to get out of its path, with some falling to the ground around it.

HT couldn't independently verify the veracity of the visuals. These visuals can be disturbing to watch for some. Viewers discretion is advised.