Iran foreign minister tells Joe Biden to stop 'hypocritical behaviour'

Responding to US President Joe Biden's vow to "free Iran", Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday: "Mr. Biden, stop your hypocritical behaviour".

"The White House has increasingly promoted violence and terror in the recent riots in Iran, while at the same time it is trying to reach a nuclear agreement," Amirabdollahian said in a tweet.