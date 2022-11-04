Iran foreign minister tells Joe Biden to stop 'hypocritical behaviour'
Published on Nov 04, 2022 05:58 PM IST
Joe Biden: “The White House has increasingly promoted violence and terror in the recent riots in Iran,” Iran's foreign minister said.
Responding to US President Joe Biden's vow to "free Iran", Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday: "Mr. Biden, stop your hypocritical behaviour".
"The White House has increasingly promoted violence and terror in the recent riots in Iran, while at the same time it is trying to reach a nuclear agreement," Amirabdollahian said in a tweet.
