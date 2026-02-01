After rare public appearance, Khamenei's issues ‘regional war’ warning on Trump's strike threats

Amid a fresh strain in ties with the US, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made a rare public appearance on Saturday as he visited the shrine of Ruhollah Khomeini, the Islamic republic's founder in southern Tehran. Iran’s Khamenei visited the mausoleum of Ruhollah Khomeini on Saturday. (AFP)

A day later, he issued a fresh warning to the US amid President Donald Trump's military strike threats, saying there would be a “regional war” in the Middle East in case of an attack.

Follow live updates on Iran protests and tensions with the US here. "The Americans should know that if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war," Khamenei was quoted as saying. His latest remark is being seen as the most-direct threat he has made amid escalating tensions with the US.

"(Trump) regularly says that he brought ships (...) The Iranian nation shall not be scared by these things, the Iranian people will not be stirred by these threats," Khamenei was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

He reportedly likened the recent protests in Iran to a "coup", saying that the goal of the "sedition" was to attack the centres that govern the country.

Before Khamanei's latest warning to the US, Trump said that talks with Iran were underway on a potential “satisfactory” deal. “You could make a negotiated deal that would be satisfactory, with no nuclear weapons, and they should do that. But I don’t know that they will. They are talking to us — seriously talking to us,” Trump said in a media interaction aboard the Air Force One.