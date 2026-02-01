US-Iran news live updates: Trump says Iran ‘seriously’ talking to US; Tehran says cannot be ‘forced' into negotiations
Iran-US tensions live updates: US President Donald Trump said that Iran is “seriously talking” with Washington. Meanwhile, Iran's President issued a “firm and decisive response” warning if the country faced any attack and said that Tehran cannot be “forced” into negotiations through threats.
Iran-US tensions live updates: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran is "seriously talking" with Washington, and that he hoped Tehran would accept a deal for them to give up their nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a warning for "firm and decisive response" if the country faced any attack and said that Tehran cannot be "forced" into negotiations through threats.
US President Donald Trump confirmed the two sides were talking, while keeping the threat of an attack in the foreground.
Meanwhile, Washington has deployed warships led by the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier off Iran's shores, after Trump threatened to intervene in the wake of Tehran's deadly crackdown on anti-government protests.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday a broader conflict would hurt both Iran and the United States.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought, and in no way seeks, war and it is firmly convinced that a war would be in the interest of neither Iran, nor the United States, nor the region," he said in a call with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, according to the Iranian presidency.
The arrival of the US flotilla has raised fears of a direct confrontation with Iran, which has warned it would respond with missile strikes on US bases, ships and allies, notably Israel, in the event of an attack.
Iranian army chief Amir Hatami has warned the United States and Israel against any attack, saying his forces were "at full defensive and military readiness".
"If the enemy makes a mistake, without a doubt it will endanger its own security, the security of the region, and the security of the Zionist regime," Hatami said, official news agency IRNA reported.
Iran-US tensions live updates: Qatari premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al, who also serves as foreign minister, held talks in Iran Saturday to try to "de-escalate tensions in the region" the kingdom's foreign ministry said Saturday.
At a meeting with Ali Larijani, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, he reiterated Qatar's support for "all efforts aimed at reducing tensions... in the region," said the statement.
Iran-US tensions live updates: The United States on Friday announced sanctions against Iran's interior minister and other officials, following the deadly crackdown on anti-government protests in the country in recent weeks.
Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni "oversees the murderous Law Enforcement Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran (LEF), a key entity responsible for the deaths of thousands of peaceful protesters," the US Treasury Department said in a statement about the measures.
Iran-US tensions live updates: Iranian army chief Amir Hatami on Saturday warned the United States and Israel against an attack, saying his country's forces were on high alert following Washington's heavy military deployments in the Gulf.
"If the enemy makes a mistake, without a doubt it will endanger its own security, the security of the region, and the security of the Zionist regime," Hatami said, according to the official IRNA news agency.
Iran-US tensions live updates: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told his Egyptian counterpart in a phone call on Saturday: “We hope the other side has also come to understand that Iran cannot be forced into negotiations through threats or the use of force.”
"Any aggression or attack on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be met with a firm and decisive response," he said.
Iran-US tensions live updates: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran is “seriously talking” with Washington, and that he hoped Tehran would accept a deal for them to give up their nuclear weapons.
Meanwhile, Iranian army chief Amir Hatami warned the United States and Israel against an attack, saying his country's forces were on high alert following Washington's heavy military deployments in the Gulf.