US-Iran news live updates: Trump says Iran ‘seriously’ talking to US; Tehran says cannot be ‘forced' into negotiations

US President Donald Trump confirmed the two sides were talking, while keeping the threat of an attack in the foreground.

Meanwhile, Washington has deployed warships led by the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier off Iran's shores, after Trump threatened to intervene in the wake of Tehran's deadly crackdown on anti-government protests.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday a broader conflict would hurt both Iran and the United States.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought, and in no way seeks, war and it is firmly convinced that a war would be in the interest of neither Iran, nor the United States, nor the region," he said in a call with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, according to the Iranian presidency.

The arrival of the US flotilla has raised fears of a direct confrontation with Iran, which has warned it would respond with missile strikes on US bases, ships and allies, notably Israel, in the event of an attack.

Iranian army chief Amir Hatami has warned the United States and Israel against any attack, saying his forces were "at full defensive and military readiness".

"If the enemy makes a mistake, without a doubt it will endanger its own security, the security of the region, and the security of the Zionist regime," Hatami said, official news agency IRNA reported.