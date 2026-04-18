Iran rejects Trump claim, says enriched uranium ‘is not going to be transferred’

Iran’s foreign ministry on Friday said the country will not transfer its stockpile of enriched uranium “anywhere,” rejecting an earlier assertion by Donald Trump that Tehran had agreed to hand it over. This image from an Airbus Defence and Space's Pléiades Neo satellite shows a truck in the upper lefthand corner that analysts believe was carrying highly enriched uranium to a tunnel in the compound of the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center, in Isfahan, Iran, June 9, 2025. (AP)

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told state television that Iran’s enriched uranium remains under its control and will not be moved abroad.

“Iran's enriched uranium is not going to be transferred anywhere,” Baqaei told state TV.

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Trump on Iran's nuclear program Trump said Iran has agreed to suspend its nuclear program indefinitely and will not receive any frozen funds from the United States.

He said a deal to end the war - launched by the US and Israel against Iran in late February - is largely complete. Talks on a lasting agreement will “probably” take place this weekend, he added.

“Most of the main points are finalized. It’ll go pretty quickly,” Trump said.

Oil, fuel and natural gas prices fell sharply on expectations that the latest developments could allow energy supplies to move safely through the strait again.

Brent crude dropped more than 10% to below $89 a barrel by 12:41 p.m. in New York, erasing most of its gains since the start of the war. Diesel prices in Europe and the US led declines across the energy complex.

Trump said he has not yet decided who will head the US delegation for talks with Iranian officials to finalise the agreement. Asked whether he would travel to Pakistan, which hosted the previous round of negotiations, the president said, “I may.”

JD Vance led discussions with Iranian officials last weekend, and Trump said the vice president, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and envoy Steve Witkoff are among those who could take part in further talks.