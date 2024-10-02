Iran says it has ‘finished attack on Israel’ amid fears of spreading Middle East conflict

Iran said on Wednesday its ballistic missile attack on Israel was “finished”, barring further provocation, news agency Reuters reported. Israel and its main ally the United States warned the Islamic Republic of retaliation after Tehran fired at least 180 missiles in response to killing of former Hezbollah commander Hassan Nasrallah. Iranians celebrate on a street after the IRGC attack on Israel, in Tehran, Iran, October 1, 2024.(via REUTERS)

"Our action is concluded unless the Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a post on X.

Iran described its missile attack on Israel as “defensive” and was solely aimed at Israeli military facilities. Three Israeli military sites were targeted said Iran's state news agencies. The country said it responded to Israel's recent killings of militant leaders of Hezbollah and its aggressive military campaign in Lebanon and Gaza.

In an indirect warning to Washington, Tehran warned that their regional assets would be targeted if they involved in the conflict and provide any military help to Israel. "Any Israeli response to Tuesday's missile attack would be met with "vast destruction" of Israeli infrastructure," Iran's General Staff of the Armed Forces said in a statement.

US, Israel react

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation to Iran's attack. "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it," Netanyahu said at the outset of an emergency political-security cabinet meeting held inside a secure bunker in Tel Aviv late on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden expressed "full support" for Israel to defend itself and described Iran's attack as “ineffective”. Vice President Kamala Harris also echoed Biden and said, "the US would not hesitate to defend its interests in the region".

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan promised “severe consequences” for Iran and said the US would "work with Israel to make that the case." He did not specify on US's response but avoided urging restraint from Israel as the U.S. did in April when Iran carried out a drone and missile attack on Israel.

(With Reuters inputs)