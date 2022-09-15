Iran signs memorandum on joining Shanghai Cooperation Organization: Report
Published on Sep 15, 2022 01:12 PM IST
Shanghai Cooperation Organization: Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a security bloc comprising Russia, China, India, Pakistan and a number of post-Soviet states.
Reuters |
Iran on Thursday signed a memorandum on joining the Shanghai Cooperation organisation, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.
Founded in 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a security bloc comprising Russia, China, India, Pakistan and a number of post-Soviet states. Iran was previously an observer member.
