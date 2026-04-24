Iran War Complicates Contingency Plans to Defend Taiwan, Some U.S. Officials Say

WASHINGTON—The U.S. has burned through so many munitions in Iran that some administration officials increasingly assess that America couldn’t fully execute contingency plans to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion if it occurred in the near term, U.S. officials said. A guided-missile destroyer, the USS Thomas Hudner, firing a Tomahawk missile as part of operation Epic Fury at an undisclosed location in March. The U.S. has fired more than 1,000 long-range Tomahawk missiles since the war with Iran began on Feb. 28, as well as 1,500 to 2,000 critical air-defense missiles, including Thaad, Patriot and Standard Missile interceptors, according to U.S. officials who declined to give exact figures. Wholly replacing those stockpiles could take up to six years, officials said, kicking off discussions in the administration about adjusting operational plans in preparation for any potential presidential order for the military to defend Taiwan. The Pentagon plans for multiple scenarios, regardless of the shifting geopolitical tides and political winds in Washington. U.S. officials say there is no sign of a conflict with China on the horizon. Chinese leader Xi Jinping is preparing to hold a high-stakes summit with President Trump next month in Beijing, and China’s military is reeling from a purge of generals. The U.S. follows a “One China” policy, acknowledging that there is only one Chinese government—the People’s Republic of China—even as the U.S. maintains relations with the self-governing democracy of Taiwan. Trump, like most of his predecessors, hasn’t publicly committed to sending American forces to protect the island against an invasion.

President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping at a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Busan, South Korea, last year.

But if a conflict were to materialize, the officials say the U.S. would suffer from a munitions gap in the short term while it restocked, potentially exposing troops to increased risk. Other administration officials argued the U.S. could shrink the timeline to replace munitions with heavy investments in the defense-industrial base and a new emphasis on producing low-cost munitions. U.S. officials familiar with the munitions status didn’t detail the precise impact the depletions would have on China-related plans. The U.S. intelligence community assessed in March that Beijing was unlikely to launch a war against Taiwan in 2027 and had no fixed timeline for unification, though China would like full sovereign control of the island by 2049, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the PRC. Several senior U.S. officials dismissed the idea that the U.S. isn’t fully prepared for a near-term conflict with China and that the loss of munitions impacts its readiness. Adm. Samuel Paparo, the commander of U.S. troops in the Pacific who would be responsible for executing a war, in congressional testimony on Tuesday, said that the Iran war was giving U.S. troops valuable combat experience and that he supports the continuing operations in the Middle East. “For now,” Paparo told the Senate Armed Services Committee, “I don’t see any real cost being imposed on our ability to deter China.”

Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. troops in the Pacific.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt disputed the story, saying “the entire premise of this story is false.” “The United States of America has the most powerful military in the world, fully loaded with more than enough weapons and munitions, in stockpiles here at home and all around the globe, to effectively defend the homeland and achieve any military operation directed by the commander in chief,” she said. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the U.S. military “has everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President’s choosing.” Since Trump took office, he said, “we have executed multiple successful operations across combatant commands while ensuring the U.S. military possesses a deep arsenal of capabilities to protect our people and our interests.” National security analysts have been monitoring munitions stocks closely and are tracking any potential impact on America’s ability to address other crises around the world. The Center for Strategic and International Studies released a report Tuesday that expressed similar concerns about dwindling stockpiles. Based on prewar inventories, CSIS estimated that munitions expended in Iran would represent roughly 27% of Tomahawk stockpiles, about 36% of Jassm, one-third of SM-6, nearly half of SM-3, more than two-thirds of Patriot interceptors and more than 80% of Thaad interceptors. That means the shortfalls are more pronounced for defensive weapons like missile interceptors. “It’s going to be years before we can rebuild those inventories,” said Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at CSIS who co-wrote the report. On Capitol Hill, Paparo said it would take major defense contractors one to two years to increase production of munitions, though he maintained that the U.S. has adequate supplies. On April 8, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the U.S. along with Gulf nations had intercepted 1,700 ballistic missiles and one-way attack drones since the Iran war began. The high-tempo operation came less than a year after the U.S. expended interceptors to defend Israel during the country’s 12-day war with Iran, revealing an alarming gap in U.S. supplies.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine last month.