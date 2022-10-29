Home / World News / Iran's revolutionary guards head tells protesters: ‘Do not come to the streets’

Iran's revolutionary guards head tells protesters: ‘Do not come to the streets’

world news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 02:56 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: "Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots," Hossein Salami said.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iranians rally in the western city of Kermanshah.(AFP)
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iranians rally in the western city of Kermanshah.(AFP)
Reuters |

The commander of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets.

Read more: Explained: Iran's morality police, hijab and violent protests over woman's death

"Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots," he said.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody last month.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran
iran

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out