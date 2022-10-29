Iran's revolutionary guards head tells protesters: ‘Do not come to the streets’
Published on Oct 29, 2022 02:56 PM IST
The commander of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets.
"Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots," he said.
Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody last month.
