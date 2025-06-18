Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Israel destroyed two sites linked to Iran’s nuclear programme, IAEA confirms

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2025 06:33 PM IST

The agency identified the two centrifuge production facilities as the TESA Karaj workshop and the Tehran Research Centre.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog has confirmed that two Iranian centrifuge production facilities were hit during Israeli strikes on Wednesday.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damage after Israeli airstrikes destroyed buildings at an Iranian missile base near Tabriz, Iran, Tuesday, June 17, 2025.(AP)
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damage after Israeli airstrikes destroyed buildings at an Iranian missile base near Tabriz, Iran, Tuesday, June 17, 2025.(AP)

In a post on X, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) identified the two centrifuge production facilities as the TESA Karaj workshop and the Tehran Research Centre. The UN agency was monitoring both sites. Follow LIVE updates here.

"The IAEA has information that two centrifuge production facilities in Iran, the TESA Karaj workshop and the Tehran Research Center, were hit. Both sites were previously under IAEA monitoring and verification as part of the JCPOA," IAEA wrote on X.

"At the Tehran site, one building was hit where advanced centrifuge rotors were manufactured and tested. At Karaj, two buildings were destroyed where different centrifuge components were manufactured," IAEA added on X.

According to AFP, Centrifuges are vital for uranium enrichment, the sensitive process that can produce fuel for reactors or, in highly extended form, the core of a nuclear warhead.

Also Read | Ayatollah Khamenei warns Donald Trump-led US of 'irreparable consequences'

On Wednesday, the Israeli military issued a warning for civilians to leave one district of Tehran for their safety, following which the warplanes hit the capital.

"More than 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets... carried out a series of air strikes in the Tehran area over the past few hours," the Israeli military said, adding that several weapons manufacturing facilities were hit.

"As part of the broad effort to disrupt Iran's nuclear weapons development programme, a centrifuge production facility in Tehran was targeted."

Also Read | What is America’s GBU-57, the only bomb that can hit Iran’s deep nuclear sites? 

Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had launched hypersonic Fattah-1 missiles at Tel Aviv.

"The 11th wave of the proud Operation Honest Promise 3 using Fattah-1 missiles" was carried out, the Guards said in a statement broadcast on state television.

Iran intensified its offensive against Iran even as United States President Donald Trump called for the country’s “unconditional surrender”.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On