Iran Israel war news live updates: Israel targeting missile production facility near Tehran - Report

Iran Israel war news live updates: Iran and Israel traded missile strikes on Wednesday as the military conflict between both the countries entered its sixth day. This comes even after United States President Donald Trump asked for ‘unconditional surrender’ by Iran. Trump also said that they know the location of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei but will not kill him, at least for now, adding that the US does not want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. “Our patience is wearing thin,” said Trump....Read More
The Israeli Defence Forces said that their air force is conducting a series of strikes in Iran’s capital Tehran and that it has intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles that crossed from the east. Sirens sounded in several areas of Israel following identification of missiles launched from Iran towards Israel, said the IDF.
Israel also asked people in Tehran to evacuate so its air force could carry out strikes against Iranian military installations, reported Reuters. According to Iranian news websites, explosions were heard in Tehran and the city of Karaj west of the capital.
The conflict between Iran and Israel is now seeing more active participation from the United States as it is deploying more fighter jets and other warplanes to the Middle East, Reuters reported citing three US officials. Trump also met with his National Security Council on Tuesday afternoon after leaving the G7 summit a day early to discuss what is happening in the Middle East. However, the details of the meeting are not yet known.
Ever since Israel took Iran by surprise and launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’ against it by attacking its nuclear and military sites on Friday, Iran has lost several key commanders considered close to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who now finds himself isolated. The loss of senior Revolutionary Guards officials—those most trusted by the Supreme Leader—has created a significant strategic vacuum, reported Reuters citing five individuals familiar with the inner workings of Khamenei’s circle.
- The conflict between Iran and Israel started after the latter launched a series of surprise strikes against Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure under ‘Operation Rising Lion’ last Friday.
- Israel justified its actions by saying that Iran was very close to building nuclear weapons which puts Israel’s security in jeopardy.
- United States President Donald Trump has also maintained that he does not want Iran to have nuclear weapons, a stance echoed by the G7 leaders who were hosted in Canada.
- The US is getting actively involved in the Middle East conflict as Trump said that they have “complete and total control of the skies over Iran” on Tuesday. Though US forces have not launched any offensive against Iran yet, they are positioned in defensive positions in the region.
- So far, Iran has reported 224 deaths because of the ongoing conflict while Israel said 24 of its civilians have been killed.
Iran Israel war news live updates: Trump wants to join Israel's offensive against Iran, but there's a roadblock - Report
United States President Donald Trump is considering to join Israel's offensive against Iranian nuclear facilities, CBS News reported citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.
However, Trump's closest advisers don't entirely agree on how to proceed about it.
Iran Israel war news live updates: Iranian Supreme Leader issues fresh warning against Israel
Iranian Supreme Leader issued fresh warning against Israel through social media, this time in Hebrew.
“We must act forcefully against the terrorist Zionist entity. We will not show leniency toward the Zionists,” says the translated version of Ali Khamenei's statement on X.
Iran Israel war news live updates: Israel targeting missile prodiction facility near Tehran
In fresh strikes, Israel is attacking Khojir missile production facility near Iran's capital Tehran, Iranian news websites are reporting according to Reuters. It is the same site Israel targeted in October as well.
Iran Israel war news live updates: Iranian officials banned from using communications devices
Iranian officials have been banned from using communications devices and mobile phones by the country's cybersecurity command as Iranian leaders face their most dangerous security breach since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, reported Fars news agency.
Iran Israel war news live updates: Iran's Supreme Leader transfers powers to Revolutionary Guards - Report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has transfered key powers to the Supreme Council of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), reported Iran International.
The comes after Ali Khamenei has reportedly been relocated to an underground bunker in Lavizan in northeast Tehran. He has been relocated along with close family members, including his son Mojtaba, the report added.
Iran Israel war news live updates: Iran urges citizens to delete WhatsApp
Iran on Tuesday called on its citizens to delete WhatsApp from their smartphones, accusing the messaging platform—without providing specific evidence—of collecting user data to share with Israel amid rising regional tensions, according to the Associated Press.
WhatsApp responded to the accusation by stating that it does not supply “any bulk of information to any government.” WhatsApp is a subsidiary of Meta Platforms, the same company that owns Facebook and Instagram.
In its official statement, the company said it was “concerned these false reports will be an excuse for our services to be blocked at a time when people need them the most.” Read more.
Iran Israel war news live updates: Trump says won't kill Iran's Supreme Leader, at least for now
US President Donald Trump said through a post on Truth Social and even though they know the location of Iran's Supreme Leader, they're not going to kill him, at least for now.
“We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote.
Iran Israel war news live updates: Iran's Revolutionary Guards say hypersonic missiles used to attack Israel
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said Wednesday that hypersonic missiles were used during the latest attack on Israel, as fighting between the archfoes entered a sixth day.
"The 11th wave of the proud Operation Honest Promise 3 using Fattah-1 missiles" was carried out, the Guards said in a statement carried by state television, claiming that Iranian forces "have gained complete control over the skies of the occupied territories". (AFP)
Iran Israel war news live updates: US to shut embassy in Jerusalem from Wednesday through Friday
The US Embassy in Jerusalem will be shut from Wednesday through Friday due to the security situation in the Middle East region and to comply with Israeli guidance, the US State Department said on Tuesday.
"Given the security situation and in compliance with Israel Home Front Command guidance, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday, June 18) through Friday (June 20). This includes the Consular Sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv," the State Department said on X.
Iran Israel war news live updates: How US can help Israel in bombing Iran’s underground nuclear facilities
Only the US possesses the bunker-busting GBU-57 bomb capable of striking the Iran’s underground nuclear facilities - most notably, the heavily fortified Fordow enrichment plant. The bomb is deliverable solely by the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.
While no B-2s are currently deployed to the region, US officials say bombers could fly from Missouri’s Whiteman Air Force Base for such a mission, in a 30-hour round-trip operation involving multiple refuelings.
Iran Israel war news live updates: Iran Supreme Leader says ‘no mercy’ for Israel
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that Iran must give a strong repsonse to Israel.
“We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy,” he said a statement shared on social media.
Iran Israel war news live updates: US moving military jets, warships in the Middle East
The United States is rapidly shifting military aircraft, warships and personnel across the Middle East to shield Israel from Iranian attacks as President Donald Trump warns Tehran that America’s “patience is wearing thin.”
According to news agency AP, Washington may directly target Iran’s underground nuclear facilities - most notably, the heavily fortified Fordow enrichment plant. Only the US possesses the bunker-busting GBU-57 bomb capable of striking the deep subterranean site, deliverable solely by the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.
Iran Israel war news live updates: Israel targets refineries, oil depots near Tehran
The Israeli military launched a fresh round of attacks on Iran targeting refineries and oil depots near capital Tehran. The latest round of attack comes shortly after the Israeli military spokesperson issued evacuation warning for a designated area in Tehran, Reuters reported.
Visuals shared on social media showed a massive fire that can be seen burning northeast of the Iranian capital, near the neighborhood of Tajrish.
Explosions were also heard in Tel Aviv after Iran launched around 10 ballistic missiles toward Israel in the early hours of Wednesday morning, an Israeli military official said, adding that most of the missiles were intercepted. Read more.
Iran Israel war news live updates: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei isolated as inner circle falls to Israeli strikes
Amid Israel's unrelenting attacks on Iran to stop it from going further with its nuclear plans, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, once backed by a close-knit web of trusted commanders and strategists, now finds himself increasingly isolated after a string of targeted Israeli airstrikes that have decimated his inner circle.
At 86, Ayatollah Khamenei appears to be steering Iran through one of its most perilous geopolitical moments, whilst himself being one if Israel's main targets, with several of his top military and intelligence advisers either dead or missing—shaking the core of his decision-making apparatus and sparking concerns of steps that could potentially backfire. Read more.
Iran Israel war news live updates: Donald Trump says ‘have complete and total control’ of skies over Iran
In a post on social media platform Truth Social, United States President Donald Trump warned that “we now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran.”
“Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured “stuff.” Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA,” he added.