Iran Israel war news live updates: Israel targeting missile production facility near Tehran - Report

Iran Israel war news live updates: Iran and Israel traded missile strikes on Wednesday as the military conflict between both the countries entered its sixth day. This comes even after United States President Donald Trump asked for ‘unconditional surrender’ by Iran. Trump also said that they know the location of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei but will not kill him, at least for now, adding that the US does not want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. “Our patience is wearing thin,” said Trump....Read More

The Israeli Defence Forces said that their air force is conducting a series of strikes in Iran’s capital Tehran and that it has intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles that crossed from the east. Sirens sounded in several areas of Israel following identification of missiles launched from Iran towards Israel, said the IDF.

Israel also asked people in Tehran to evacuate so its air force could carry out strikes against Iranian military installations, reported Reuters. According to Iranian news websites, explosions were heard in Tehran and the city of Karaj west of the capital.

The conflict between Iran and Israel is now seeing more active participation from the United States as it is deploying more fighter jets and other warplanes to the Middle East, Reuters reported citing three US officials. Trump also met with his National Security Council on Tuesday afternoon after leaving the G7 summit a day early to discuss what is happening in the Middle East. However, the details of the meeting are not yet known.

Ever since Israel took Iran by surprise and launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’ against it by attacking its nuclear and military sites on Friday, Iran has lost several key commanders considered close to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who now finds himself isolated. The loss of senior Revolutionary Guards officials—those most trusted by the Supreme Leader—has created a significant strategic vacuum, reported Reuters citing five individuals familiar with the inner workings of Khamenei’s circle.

Iran Israel conflict | Key points