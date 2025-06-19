Iran Israel war live updates: Uncertainty looms over US' entry in Middle East conflict
Iran Israel war live updates: According to US President Donald Trump, Iranian officials have offered to engage in nuclear talks and travel to Washington for that.
Iran Israel war live updates: The ongoing military conflict between Iran and Israel, which does not seem to be de-escalating anytime soon, has been going on for almost a week now. The United States President Donald Trump weighed on Wednesday whether to enter the conflict to aid Israel or not, with no certainty yet on the US’ participation....Read More
“I may do it, I may not do it…I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” said Trump while talking to reporters at the White House.
He also said, “I have ideas as to what to do...I like to make the final decision one second before it’s due because things change, especially with war.”
Some high-ranking European diplomats will hold nuclear talks with Iran on Friday, reported Associated Press citing an European official familiar with the matter, however, there were no plans yet of the United States joining these talks.
An offer of mediation between Iran and Israel has also come from Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has suggested that Russia could help broker a settlement between the two countries which allows for Iran to pursue a peaceful atomic program but also take the edge off Israel’s security concerns. Putin has shared Russia’s proposal with Israel, Iran and the United States.
Iran reiterated its stance that it does not and would never seek nuclear weapons, the reason given by Israel to justify its offensive that struck several military and nuclear sites in Iran. Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said that his country is “committed to diplomacy”.
Iran-Israel conflict | Key updates
- The conflict between Iran and Israel started after the latter launched a series of surprise strikes against Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure under ‘Operation Rising Lion’ last Friday.
- Israel justified its actions by saying that Iran was very close to building nuclear weapons which puts Israel’s security in jeopardy.
- United States President Donald Trump has also maintained that he does not want Iran to have nuclear weapons, a stance echoed by the G7 leaders who were hosted in Canada.
- Whether the United States will enter the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel remains a mystery with President Trump still weighing his options.
Iran Israel war live updates: US could seek to Diego Garcia military base if it enters Middle East conflict
If the United States chooses to enter Israel's offensive against Iran and launch strikes, it may look to use the joint US-UK military base on Diego Garcia—a move that would reportedly require British approval. Under a recent agreement involving the return of the Chagos Islands, the UK leases the base from Mauritius, while the United States covers its operational expenses.
Iran Israel war live updates: UK foreign secretary and state US secretary to discuss Middle East
Iran Israel war live updates: United Kingdom's foreign secretary, David Lammy, is set to meet his US counterpart Marco Rubio in Washington as US President Donald Trump is still weighing whether to join Israeli strikes on Iran on nor. The talks between Lammy and Rubio will focus on the Middle East as the possibility of American military involvement grows, reported PA. The meeting follows UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s Cobra session on Wednesday, where senior ministers were updated on ongoing diplomatic efforts and the UK’s support for British nationals in the conflict zone.
Iran Israel war live updates: Iran intercepts drones near Tehran
Iran's air defence intercepts drones over the outskirts of capital Tehran, reports semi-official news agency SNN
Iran Israel war live updates: Iran's supreme leader refuses to surrender
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday firmly rejected US demand to surrender amid ongoing Israeli attacks and warned that any American military intervention would inflict "irreparable damage" on the United States.
Khamenei’s remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump posted on social media, calling for Iran’s unconditional surrender. In the same message, Trump also warned Khamenei that the US was aware of his whereabouts but had no immediate intention to target him — “at least not for now.”
Iran Israel war live updates: Putin refuses to discuss possibility of Israel, US killing Iran's supreme leader
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday refused to discuss the possibility that Israel and the United States would kill Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and said the Iranian people were consolidating around the leadership in Tehran.
Asked what his reaction would be if Israel did kill Khamenei with the assistance of the United States, Putin said: “I do not even want to discuss this possibility. I do not want to.”
"We see that today in Iran, with all the complexity of the internal political processes taking place there...that there is a consolidation of society around the country's political leadership," Putin told senior news agency editors. (Reuters)
Iran Israel war live updates: Trump holds situation room talks amid uncertainty over Iran strategy
Iran Israel war live updates: President Donald Trump met with his senior advisers on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of involving the United States in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. However, the White House gave little indication about whether he had decided to take military action targeting Tehran’s nuclear facilities, reported Bloomberg.
Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Trump said he had not yet made a final decision. He once again criticized Iranian leaders for delaying talks with him and reaffirmed his commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Iran Israel war live updates: First flight carrying Indian students moved from Iran to Armenia lands in Delhi
Iran Israel war live updates: An aircraft carrying over Indian 100 students, who were evacuated to Armenia from Iran amid conflict with Israel, landed in Delhi in the early hours of Thursday under India's ‘Operation Sindhu’. The 110 students crossed the border from Iran's Tehran to Armenia through arrangements made by the Indian embassy under ‘Operation Sindhu’ amid widening conflict between Iran and Israel.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for safety reasons through arrangements made by the Indian Embassy. Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation, the MEA had said. Read more.