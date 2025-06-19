Iran Israel war live updates: Uncertainty looms over US' entry in Middle East conflict

Iran Israel war live updates: Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel are seen from Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on June 19, 2025.

Iran Israel war live updates: The ongoing military conflict between Iran and Israel, which does not seem to be de-escalating anytime soon, has been going on for almost a week now. The United States President Donald Trump weighed on Wednesday whether to enter the conflict to aid Israel or not, with no certainty yet on the US’ participation....Read More

“I may do it, I may not do it…I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” said Trump while talking to reporters at the White House.

He also said, “I have ideas as to what to do...I like to make the final decision one second before it’s due because things change, especially with war.”

Some high-ranking European diplomats will hold nuclear talks with Iran on Friday, reported Associated Press citing an European official familiar with the matter, however, there were no plans yet of the United States joining these talks.

An offer of mediation between Iran and Israel has also come from Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has suggested that Russia could help broker a settlement between the two countries which allows for Iran to pursue a peaceful atomic program but also take the edge off Israel’s security concerns. Putin has shared Russia’s proposal with Israel, Iran and the United States.

Iran reiterated its stance that it does not and would never seek nuclear weapons, the reason given by Israel to justify its offensive that struck several military and nuclear sites in Iran. Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said that his country is “committed to diplomacy”.

Iran-Israel conflict | Key updates