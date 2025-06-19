Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Video shows moments of panic as Iranian missile hits 1000-bed hospital in south Israel

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2025 12:02 PM IST

Israel's Soroka hospital's staff can be seen running through smoke-filled corridors, while glass shards litter the floors after Iranian strike.

An Iranian missile struck the Soroka Medical Center in southern Israel early Thursday, causing significant injuries and “extensive damage,” according to an Israeli government spokesperson. Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed to extract ‘heavy price’ from Iran for striking the Soroka Medical Centre.

The Iranian regime targeted Soroka Hospital in Israel's Beersheba(X/@Israel)
According to AFP, at least 47 people were injured in Israel following the Iranian missile attack, rescue officials said. The Soroka Medical Centre, the largest hospital in Israel’s south, was hit amid a series of Iranian strikes across the country. 

Israeli media broadcasted visuals showing blown-out windows, thick black smoke rising from the facility as chaos ensued inside the building.

Multiple videos of the aftermath surfaced on social media, showing the destruction.

In a clip shared by Israel’s official ‘X’ account, hospital staff can be seen running through smoke-filled corridors, while glass shards litter the floors. Debris from shattered windows, broken benches, and chairs is scattered throughout the area. The video shows hospital staffs and patients crying and shouting after the strike. Follow Iran Israel war live updates.

“The Iranian regime targeted Soroka Hospital in Beersheba with a ballistic missile—hitting a major medical center. We will not stand by. We will continue doing what must be done to defend our people,” posted the official 'State of Israel' account, run by the foreign ministry.

Netanyahu condemns hospital attack

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, saying, “This morning, 'Iran's terrorist tyrants' launched missiles at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba and at a civilian population in central Israel,” reported Reuters.

Apart from Soroka hospital, Iranian missiles struck other areas including a residential high-rise in Tel Aviv. A Tel Aviv hospital reported receiving 16 wounded individuals, three of whom were seriously injured.

The Soroka hospital has over 1,000 beds and serves nearly 1 million people in the southern region of the country, as reported by the Associated Press.

According to the report, many hospitals across Israel had already enacted emergency protocols. These included converting underground parking areas into treatment wards and relocating vulnerable patients—especially those on ventilators—underground for safety.

The attack on Soroka comes just hours after Israel launched fresh strikes on Iran’s Arak heavy water nuclear reactor, escalating a week-long conflict that began with Israel’s surprise air campaign targeting Iran’s military infrastructure, senior commanders, and nuclear experts.

Iran has since fired hundreds of missiles and drones into Israeli territory. While Israel’s multi-tiered air defense systems have intercepted many of them, officials acknowledge the system is not foolproof—especially against salvos aimed at civilian or strategic infrastructure.

