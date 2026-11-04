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Israel election results 2026 LIVE: Netanyahu, Eisenkot or fresh elections? Israel to find out today

By Danita Yadav
Nov 4, 2026, 09:07:15 IST

Israel Election Results 2026 LIVE: With neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot's bloc securing 61 seats and Arab parties Joint List and Ra'am securing a record 19 seats, deliberations over who will form the next government of Israel begin today.

Israeli election result 2026 LIVE: According to the poll body, Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats in the October 27 elections, while the opposition bloc, led by Eisenkot, won 48, meaning neither side can form a government. (AP/AFP)
Israeli election result 2026 LIVE: According to the poll body, Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats in the October 27 elections, while the opposition bloc, led by Eisenkot, won 48, meaning neither side can form a government. (AP/AFP)

Israel Election Results 2026 LIVE: Israel's Central Election Committee will officially declare the results for the 2026 legislative elections today, November 4. The official results come amid a deadlock between incumbent prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc and the Gadi Eisenkot-led Opposition....Read More

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  • 4 Nov 2026, 09:07:15 AM IST

    Israel election results 2026 LIVE: Israeli President Herzog holds keys to next government

    Israel election results 2026 LIVE: Israeli President Isaac Herzog, known was for his unassuming and mild manner, now holds the keys for the next government.

    With all eyes on him, the president will soon decides whom to task with forming the next coalition government.

    The decision is a weighty one as neither the camp of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor that of his rival Gadi Eisenkot secured a majority in parliament.

    Herzog starts consultations today with party representatives as he decides on a candidate who has the best chance of forming a government. This candidate may not necessarily the one whose party holds the most seats.

  • 4 Nov 2026, 08:50:50 AM IST

    Israel election results 2026 LIVE: Shin Bet chief seeks probe of Arab leaders over election interference; Opposition condemns move

    Israel election results 2026 LIVE: Following the initial count of the Israeli election results and Netanyahu's allegations of 'vote-theft', Haaretz reported that Shin bet chief David Zina is seeking a probe against Arab party leaders for alleged election interference and foreign influence. However, the report adds that the Shin Bet chief is moving for the probe while withholding evidence against Ra'am party leader Mansour Abbas, Ta'al leader Ahmad Tibi, Balad leader Sami Abu Shehadeh and an unnamed Joint List lawmaker.

    Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara also denied the request to interrogate the leaders as law enforcement cannot question citizens or elected officials without supporting evidence.

    She noted that evidence was provided only regarding the unnamed lawmaker from the Joint List alliance. The move has also been condemned by Arab parties and the Opposition.

  • 4 Nov 2026, 08:39:03 AM IST

    Israel election results 2026 LIVE: Israeli poll body rejects Netanyahu govt's attempt to block results

    Israel election results 2026 LIVE: Ahead of the official publication of the Israeli election results, the outgoing Netanyahu government has reportedly attempted to block the publication of the results.

    However, as per Times of Israel, Central Elections Committee chief Noam Sohlberg reiterated late Tuesday that the official results of the October 27 Knesset election will be published as scheduled on Wednesday.

    Representatives from Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc — who hold a majority on the panel — wrote to Sohlberg on Tuesday, asking to discuss suspected vote-buying by several Arab suspects at the CEC plenum.

  • 4 Nov 2026, 08:29:13 AM IST

    Israel election results 2026 LIVE: Israel opposition backs Gadi Eisenkot for PM, vows to replace Netanyahu

    Israel election results 2026 LIVE: Israel's opposition parties have agreed to rally behind Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot as their candidate for prime minister, setting in motion efforts to form the next government and end Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure.

    The leaders of the Change bloc reached the agreement during a meeting in Herzliya, where they discussed using their majority in the newly elected 26th Knesset to establish the country's 38th government. They also decided to recommend Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog for the first mandate to form the next government.

  • 4 Nov 2026, 08:20:20 AM IST

    Israel election results 2026 LIVE: Where the Knesset stands

    Israel election results 2026 LIVE: In the 120-seat Knesset, parties need at least 61 seats to stake a claim at forming the government. According to Israel's Central Election Committee, Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats in the October 27 elections, while the opposition bloc, led by Eisenkot, won 48, meaning neither side can form a government.

  • 4 Nov 2026, 08:19:52 AM IST

    Israel election results 2026 LIVE: Official results to be declared today

    Israel election results 2026 LIVE: The official results for the Israeli elections will be declared today. Amid the deadlock, the final numbers will be published in Israel's official gazette.

    Soon after the results are announced, Israeli president Isaac Herzog is expected to begin consultations. Delegations from every party that won seats visit the President's residence in Jerusalem and say whom they recommend for prime minister.

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