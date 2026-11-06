Israel government formation LIVE: Bennett-led B’Yachad, Arab parties back Eisenkot in PM race in setback for Netanyahu

Incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bid to retain power remains uncertain, as he lacks the majority needed to form a government. His Opposition, Gadi Eisenkot, could emerge as the next Prime Minister as other parties have offered support, helping him reach the 61-seat majority required in the Knesset.

During consultations with political parties on Thursday, 67 members of the 120-seat Knesset backed Eisenkot, while 46 recommended Netanyahu. Seven lawmakers did not support either candidate, according to AFP.

However, Eisenkot still faces challenges in putting together a coalition that can command a majority in parliament. The backing of Arab-led parties has strengthened his position, but disagreements within the opposition could affect government formation.

“The results of the consultations may appear clear, but the authority vested in me by law is to determine who has the ability to form a government, and that is not entirely clear, given the mutual vetoes between the blocs and within the blocs themselves,” Herzog said on Thursday.

Under Israeli law, the candidate appointed by Herzog will have 28 days to form a government, with a possible extension of 14 days. If the attempt fails, the president can give another lawmaker the opportunity.

Netanyahu will remain prime minister until a new government is formed.