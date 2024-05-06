 Israel-Hamas war: 16 killed in Rafah retaliatory strike; Netanyahu rejects truce | 10 updates | World News - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Israel-Hamas war: 16 killed in Rafah retaliatory strike; Netanyahu rejects truce | 10 updates

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2024 08:27 AM IST

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu rejected international pressure to halt the Gaza conflict. “If Israel is forced to stand alone, Israel will stand alone,” he said.

Medics and first responders in Gaza said 16 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern city of Rafah Sunday, hours after Hamas rockets had killed three Israeli soldiers earlier in the day.

Israel-Hamas war updates: Israeli soldiers drive a tank at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Israel-Hamas war updates: Israeli soldiers drive a tank at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Israel-Hamas war latest updates:

1. Israeli forces responded with intensified airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza, that claimed 16 lives following Hamas rocket attacks that targeted Israeli soldiers. The medics reported that seven members from one family and nine from another were among those killed. Medical sources confirmed two strikes at different locations in the city.

2. Earlier, Hamas claimed responsibility for an attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza, which killed three Israeli soldiers. Israeli forces responded with intensified airstrikes in Gaza.

Read here- Hamas armed wing claims responsibility for deadly attack on Israel-Gaza crossing

3. In south Lebanon, an Israeli airstrike led to the deaths of four civilians and inflicted injuries on several others. The strike came in Mays al Jabal, where residents were inspecting damage from previous attacks.

4. Israel ordered the closure of Qatar's Al Jazeera offices, terming it ‘mouthpiece of Hamas’. The authorities also confiscated broadcast equipment and blocking the channel's reports and websites.

5. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected international pressure to halt the Gaza conflict during Israel's Holocaust Memorial Day. “If Israel is forced to stand alone, Israel will stand alone,” he said.

6. Following a rocket barrage by Hamas, Israel announced shutting down the Kerem Shalom humanitarian crossing into Gaza, halting aid deliveries.

7. The UN accused Israel of obstructing humanitarian access in Gaza, issuing a warning about a severe famine in the region. The World Food Programme's executive director described the situation as a "full-blown famine" affecting millions of people.

ALSO READ- Hamas, Israel entrench Gaza truce positions as latest Cairo talks end

8. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemned the "genocide" in Gaza and urged member nations to impose sanctions on Israel, demanding an end to the violence.

9. The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees was denied entry to Gaza for the second time since the conflict commenced, the official said.

ALSO READ- Sen. Ron Johnson says US must let Israel ‘destroy’ Hamas, keep Palestinian children 'bottled up' in Gaza

10. Student protesters at the United States' University of Southern California disbanded their camp amid police threats, while Northeastern University's commencement concluded peacefully at Fenway Park, avoiding disruptions from ongoing protests.

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
    HT News Desk

News / World News / Israel-Hamas war: 16 killed in Rafah retaliatory strike; Netanyahu rejects truce | 10 updates
© 2024 HindustanTimes
