News / World News / Israel urges its citizens to leave Egypt, Jordan amid war with Hamas

Israel urges its citizens to leave Egypt, Jordan amid war with Hamas

AFP |
Oct 21, 2023 12:32 PM IST

Israel's National Security Council raises its travel warnings for Egypt (including Sinai) and Jordan to level 4 (high threat).

Israel calls on its citizens to immediately leave Egypt and Jordan, the national security council said Saturday as regional tensions flared over the war in Gaza.

Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.(REUTERS)
"Israel's National Security Council raises its travel warnings for Egypt (including Sinai) and Jordan to level 4 (high threat): recommendation not to travel to these countries and for those staying there to leave... as soon as possible," the council said in a statement.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
