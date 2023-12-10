Hamas' warning to Israel: 'No hostage will leave alive unless…'

Hamas warned that no hostage would leave the Gaza territory alive unless the group's demands were met. Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas's armed wing, said in a televised broadcast, as per news agency AFP, “Neither the fascist enemy and its arrogant leadership... nor its supporters... can take their prisoners alive without an exchange and negotiation and meeting the demands of the resistance.” Israel-Hamas War: An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border.(AP)

A one-week truce in the war that collapsed on December 1 saw 105 hostages held by the group freed, including 80 Israelis. They were released in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel said 137 captives remained in the Palestinian territory while mediator Qatar said that efforts to secure a new truce and release more hostages were ongoing but warned that the relentless Israeli bombardment was "narrowing the window" for a successful outcome.

Abu Obeida said Hamas would continue to fight Israeli forces.

"We have no choice but to fight this barbaric occupier in every neighbourhood, street and alley," he said, adding, "The enemy's holocaust aims to break the strength of our resistance... but we are fighting on our land in a holy battle."

The war in Gaza was triggered after Hamas carried out a brutal attack on southern Israel on October 7 that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians. In Israel's retaliatory air, land and sea assault against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, at least 17,700 people, most of them also civilians, have been killed.