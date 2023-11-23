Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Netanyahu says Mossad will target Hamas leaders overseas

Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Hostage release plans, initially hoped for Thursday, are delayed until at least Friday as Israel's national security adviser said. A confirmed cease-fire, brokered by Washington and Qatar, aims to temporarily halt the ongoing seven-week conflict between Israel and Hamas militants. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu(via REUTERS)

Escalating concerns arise as the conflict threatens to spread across the Middle East. A helicopter-borne attack by Iran-backed Yemen rebels on a ship in the Red Sea heightens risks. The Iranian-backed militant group declares an intent to widen the conflict if U.S. airstrikes persist. Additionally, daily exchanges of fire occur on the Lebanon-Israel border between Hezbollah and Israeli troops since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war.

1. Israel and Hamas agree to a 4-day ceasefire in Gaza for humanitarian aid and the release of 50 hostages, in exchange for 150 Palestinians from Israeli jails.

2. The official start time for the truce and hostage release is yet to be announced.

3. Prime Minister Netanyahu informs President Biden of plans to resume war after the ceasefire expires.

4. Five hostages have been recovered since Hamas's October 7 attack, with Israel reporting 1,200 deaths and 240 hostages taken by Hamas gunmen.

5. Israel enforces a siege and relentless bombardment on Hamas-ruled Gaza, resulting in over 14,000 casualties, with about 40 per cent being children, according to Gaza's medical officials.