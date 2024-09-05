 Israel's Netanyahu sets condition to leave Gaza: ‘Until that happens, we're there’ | World News - Hindustan Times
Israel's Netanyahu sets condition to leave Gaza: ‘Until that happens, we're there’

Reuters |
Sep 05, 2024 12:00 AM IST

Israel will maintain troop presence at the Gaza-Egypt border said prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel will not withdraw its troops from the border area between southern Gaza and Egypt until there is a guarantee that it can never be used as a lifeline for the Islamist movement Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands before a map showing the Gaza Strip, during a press conference for the international media at the Government Press office in Jerusalem. ABIR SULTAN/Pool via REUTERS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands before a map showing the Gaza Strip, during a press conference for the international media at the Government Press office in Jerusalem. ABIR SULTAN/Pool via REUTERS

ALSO READ- Israel agrees 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza for polio vaccinations

"Until that happens, we're there," he told a news conference in Jerusalem.

Israeli PM Netanyahu said he doesn't think settling the Gaza Strip is a realistic goal.

Hamas has rejected everything: Netanyahu

Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Hamas had rejected all elements of a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza that would help facilitate the release of hostages.

"Hamas has rejected everything... I hope that changes because I want those hostages out," Netanyahu told a news conference, dismissing accusations that his insistence on retaining control over a key corridor along the border with Egypt had delayed a ceasefire deal.


