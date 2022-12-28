Home / World News / Italy urges Iran to stop executions, open dialogue with anti-hijab protesters

Italy urges Iran to stop executions, open dialogue with anti-hijab protesters

world news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 06:31 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Iranian ambassador.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iranians rally in the western city of Kermanshah.(AFP)
Reuters |

Iran must stop executing and persecuting protesters and should open a dialogue with them, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday after summoning the Iranian ambassador.

Tajani said death sentences against people who take part in demonstrations or women who refuse to wear headscarves were a massively disproportionate and unacceptable form of punishment.

