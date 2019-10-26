e-paper
Jail, hefty fine for selling firecrackers on Diwali in Dubai

Over the last few years, Dubai Municipality inspectors have been cracking down on the illegal sale of fireworks during the festival.

world Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Dubai
The city police have noted that the practice has largely been curbed as a result of awareness initiatives held among the community. (AP photo)
         

As part of initiatives to curb illegal sale fireworks in Dubai, anyone selling firecrackers in the city during Diwali will be jailed up to three months or fined, according to a media report.

The amount of the fine has been fixed at Dh 5,000 (USD 1,361), the Khaleej Times reported.

The city police have noted that the practice has largely been curbed as a result of awareness initiatives held among the community, the report said.

Event organisers need to have permission of the Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality before using them.

In the past, there have been cases where violators were arrested for stocking firecrackers. In 2015, the police seized 23 tonnes of firecrackers, compared to 28 tonnes in 2014 and 13 tonnes in 2013, the report said.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 15:42 IST

