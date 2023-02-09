Home / World News / Japan says it is exchanging information on China spy balloon with US

Japan says it is exchanging information on China spy balloon with US

world news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 09:26 AM IST

Chinese Spy Balloon: There have been confirmations of suspected balloons flying over Japan, including the southwestern region of Kyushu in 2022.

Chinese Spy Balloon: A printed balloon with Chinese flag is placed on a US flag in the shape of US map outline, in this illustration.(Reuters)
Chinese Spy Balloon: A printed balloon with Chinese flag is placed on a US flag in the shape of US map outline, in this illustration.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Japan is exchanging information on Chinese spy balloons with the United States, top government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.

There have been confirmations of suspected balloons flying over Japan, including the southwestern region of Kyushu in 2022, Matsuno told reporters at a regular news conference.

"We will continue to monitor the situation with utmost interest and gather information," he added.

china
