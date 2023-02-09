Japan says it is exchanging information on China spy balloon with US

Japan is exchanging information on Chinese spy balloons with the United States, top government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.

There have been confirmations of suspected balloons flying over Japan, including the southwestern region of Kyushu in 2022, Matsuno told reporters at a regular news conference.

"We will continue to monitor the situation with utmost interest and gather information," he added.