Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Japan weather agency says no tsunami impact from Semeru volcano eruption

Japan weather agency says no tsunami impact from Semeru volcano eruption

world news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 03:38 PM IST

Indonesia Semeru Volcano: Indonesian authorities raised the warning on Semeru volcano on the island of Java to the highest level.

Indonesia Semeru Volcano: Mount Semeru releases volcanic materials during an eruption.(AP)
Reuters |

Japan's Meteorological Agency said on Sunday that there was no tsunami impact a volcano that erupted on Sunday in Indonesia, public broadcaster NHK said.

Read more: China reports 2 Covid deaths as restrictions ease in some cities: Top updates

Indonesian authorities raised the warning on Semeru volcano on the island of Java to the highest level after an eruption spewed a column of ash high into the air.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
indonesia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP