Japan weather agency says no tsunami impact from Semeru volcano eruption
Published on Dec 04, 2022 03:38 PM IST
Indonesia Semeru Volcano: Indonesian authorities raised the warning on Semeru volcano on the island of Java to the highest level.
Reuters |
Japan's Meteorological Agency said on Sunday that there was no tsunami impact a volcano that erupted on Sunday in Indonesia, public broadcaster NHK said.
Indonesian authorities raised the warning on Semeru volcano on the island of Java to the highest level after an eruption spewed a column of ash high into the air.
