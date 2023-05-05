Home / World News / Japanese police officer dies in possible suicide near PM's residence

Japanese police officer dies in possible suicide near PM's residence

Reuters |
May 05, 2023 07:28 AM IST

The officer was found bleeding inside the toilet of a guard station early on Friday and was taken to hospital but was soon pronounced dead.

A Japanese police officer died after being found shot in a toilet near the prime minister's residence early on Friday and police were investigating a potential suicide, public broadcaster NHK said.

Representational image. (HT_PRINT)
Representational image. (HT_PRINT)

The officer was found bleeding inside the toilet of a guard station early on Friday and was taken to hospital but was soon pronounced dead, NHK said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suicide shot toilet prime minister's residence + 2 more
suicide shot toilet prime minister's residence + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out