Row over alleged Chinese spy puts Jensen Huang’s leadership of Nvidia under scrutiny

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is in the eye of a storm over his affair with a suspected Chinese spy, faces an uncertain future as Nvidia's board launches a probe into the matter. While the board has expressed confidence that national security was not compromised, questions arise over Huang's leadership, his dealings with Chinese executives and the road ahead for the company.

This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (C partially obscured), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (R in black) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025. (AFP)

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The 63-year-old CEO on Sunday admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of working for Beijing. His admission came after the company launched an internal probe.

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The probe into links with an alleged Chinese spy has hit the Nvidia CEO's public image and is likely to impact the company too, with a possibility of rise in regulatory and political scrutiny.

Deep Dive Does Nvidia have a succession plan for Jensen Huang? Nvidia has no publicly known succession plan, and no executive has been identified as a clear No. 2. Huang has said he wants to remain CEO for decades. Why does Jensen Huang's leadership structure raise succession concerns at Nvidia? Huang has built an informal structure without a conventional hierarchy, and his direct reports are tasked with rapidly carrying out his decisions. He is closely involved in the company’s strategy, with no clear replacement ready to step in. Are Jensen Huang's children designated to succeed him at Nvidia? No. Madison and Spencer Huang work in key Nvidia business units, but neither has been publicly named as Huang’s successor. Huang reportedly once said it would be his dream for one of his children to run the company.

Nvidia succession plan

Huang has no publicly known succession plan, with no clear No. 2 positioned to take over the tech giant. He has repeatedly said he wants to continue as CEO for decades. He has also built an informal organisational structure that avoids a conventional hierarchy, with his direct reports tasked with rapidly implementing his decisions, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

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{{^usCountry}} “Jensen is a very unique CEO. There is no known succession plan. There are no leaders in his company that would be the clear next to step up,” Daniel Newman, CEO of the Futurum Group, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Jensen is a very unique CEO. There is no known succession plan. There are no leaders in his company that would be the clear next to step up,” Daniel Newman, CEO of the Futurum Group, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. {{/usCountry}}

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ALSO READ: Nvidia probe into CEO Jensen Huang’s affair raises troubling questions for AI

A Wall Street Journal report, meanwhile, highlighted Huang's growing family involvement in Nvidia, with both his children, Madison and Spencer, working in key business units. Madison works in the Omniverse division, while Spencer is part of the company's robotics group. Madison's husband, Nico Caprez, is also a Nvidia vice-president.

Huang had reportedly told a close family friend when his children were young that “it would be his dream if one of them ran Nvidia one day”. However, neither child has been publicly designated as his successor.

Possible impact of Chinese spy link probe on Nvidia

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The spy-row fallout could extend beyond questions over Jensen Huang's leadership to Nvidia's regulatory exposure, US-China chip trade and relationships with customers and investors.

The espionage allegations could expose Nvidia to greater regulatory and political scrutiny, particularly over its business with China. The controversy has raised questions about Huang's dealings with Chinese executives, his lobbying for permission to sell advanced AI chips to China and the company's compliance with US export controls.

ALSO READ: Nvidia business partner Megaspeed denies ‘illegal transfer of AI chips’ to China amid espionage row

The US Congress is also moving towards an inquiry, with three Republican House committee chairs asking Huang to attend a closed-door briefing on November 18. Analysts and lawyers, cited by the South China Morning Post, said the fallout could have implications for Nvidia's leadership, its China business and its ability to operate independently.

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The controversy could also weigh on investor confidence and Nvidia's market standing if the investigation raises questions about governance or leadership continuity. Brokerage Bernstein also flagged the company's dependence on Huang, who is closely involved in its long-term strategy and decision-making.

However, Nvidia's board has said it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised and that its independent investigation will examine all available information. The committee of independent directors will work with outside counsel to investigate the matter.